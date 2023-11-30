Iran sends a hip-hop artist who rapped about hijab protests back to jail

By The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2023 11:07 pm.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran sent a popular rapper back to jail less that two weeks after his release from prison on bail, an Iranian news website reported Thursday.

Mizanonline.ir, an online news outlet affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, said authorities arrested Toomaj Salehi on a new charge of “spreading lies and violation of public opinion.”

Salehi was released from prison in mid-November after spending more than a year in custody on charges that his supporters said were based on the hip-hop artist’s music and participation in the protests that broke out in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22. Amini died in the custody of the country’s morality police after being detained for wearing her hijab too loosely.

Earlier this week, Salehi said in a video message that he was tortured after his arrest in October 2022, when state media released a video showing him blindfolded and apologizing for his words, a statement likely made under duress.

A court sentenced Salehi in July to more than six years in prison. A defense lawyer said earlier this month that the rapper’s appeal resulted in his release on bail after the Supreme Court sent the case back to a lower court.

Nearly 20,000 people were arrested in Tehran’s crackdown on the protests, which largely died down earlier this year. Eight of them were executed for allegedly attacking security forces. They were convicted in secretive courts where rights groups say they were denied the right to defend themselves.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

5h ago

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

7h ago

Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection
Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection

The Green Party of Ontario doubled its ranks in the provincial legislature with a byelection Thursday sending a second representative to join party leader Mike Schreiner. Aislinn Clancy won handily...

2h ago

Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store
Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman...

7h ago

