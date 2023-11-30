‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ named best film of 2023 by New York film critics

This image released by Apple TV+ shows, from left, JaNae Collins, Lily Gladstone, and Cara Jade Myers in a scene from "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple TV+ via AP)

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2023 2:52 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 2:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been named the best film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle.

It’s the third time that Scorsese has been given the best film award from his hometown’s critics, who named 1990’s “GoodFellas” their top movie, as well as 2019’s “The Irishman.” On Thursday, the group also awarded Lily Gladstone, who stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” best actress.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” a $200 million Apple Studios production based on David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller, chronicles the Osage murders of the 1920s.

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project, picked up several awards: best director for Nolan and best cinematography, by Hoyte van Hoytema.

The New York Film Critics Circle, founded in 1935, is the oldest critics group in the country. The awards will be handed out at a dinner on Jan. 3. Last year, the critics named Todd Field’s “Tár” the best film of 2022.

Here’s a full list of their picks:

Best Film: “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Actor: Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

Best International Film: “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton, “May December”

Best Screenplay: “May December”

Best Non-Fiction Film: “Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros”

Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Best First Film: “Past Lives”

Best Animated Film: “The Boy and the Heron”

Special Award: Karen Cooper, director of the Film Forum, the standard-bearing New York arthouse cinema

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

