Las Vegas man accused of threats against Jewish U.S. senator and her family is indicted

By The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2023 8:52 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 8:56 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Las Vegas man arrested last month on suspicion of making antisemitic threats against U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen and her family, along with the family of another U.S. senator, according to court records.

Rosen, a Democrat from Nevada, is Jewish and has maintained a vocal pro-Israel stance, including support for U.S. aid to Israel. Though the indictment doesn’t identify her specifically, Rosen’s office confirmed to The Associated Press the allegation that she and her family were targeted.

John Miller, 43, is charged with one count of threatening a federal official and two counts of influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member. Miller is also accused of threatening the family of another unnamed U.S. senator, according to court records.

The public defender representing Miller did not return an email request for comment on Thursday.

Miller allegedly made several threatening calls and voicemails containing antisemitic slurs to Rosen last month, some of them making reference to the Israel-Hamas war and the Holocaust, according to the complaint.

The indictment comes as many have sounded the alarm about rising antisemitism and Islamophobia across the U.S. and worldwide amid the war. The Anti-Defamation League has recorded a nearly-quadruple spike in antisemitic incidents since the onset of the war. The Biden administration has also called on universities to fight an “alarming rise” in antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Miller also went to a federal courthouse in Las Vegas on the morning of Oct. 18 to see Rosen but was turned away after refusing to provide identification, according to the complaint. Miller then became agitated and began shouting threats against Israelis outside the courthouse, it added. He was arrested a week later.

Asked for comment on the indictment, Rosen’s office referred to its statement issued late last month after the suspect’s arrest.

“Threats against public officials should be taken seriously,” a spokesperson said at the time. “Senator Rosen trusts the U.S. Attorney’s office and federal law enforcement to handle this matter.”

Miller’s trial is scheduled for January, and he is currently in custody. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

4h ago

Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store
Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman...

4h ago

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

2h ago

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

9h ago

Top Stories

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

4h ago

Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store
Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman...

4h ago

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

2h ago

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.

22h ago

2:33
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre

Saying goodbye to the Ontario Science Centre won't be easy for Flemingdon Park residents. As Tina Yazdani reports, many are frustrated at the loss of a critical landmark in the community, and one local teacher says students are crushed.
1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.
0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.
More Videos