Members of global chemical weapons watchdog vote to keep Syria from getting poison gas materials

FILE - Syrians walk through destruction in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, on April 16, 2018. The annual meeting of member states of the global chemical weapons watchdog on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 called on countries to prevent the sale or transfer to Syria of raw materials and equipment that could be used to create poison gas and nerve agents. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2023 12:47 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 1:12 pm.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The annual meeting of member states of the global chemical weapons watchdog on Thursday called on countries to prevent the sale or transfer to Syria of raw materials and equipment that could be used to create poison gas and nerve agents.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said in a statement that its annual conference “decided that the continued possession and use of chemical weapons” by Syria, and its failure to give the organization an accurate inventory of its stocks and to “destroy undeclared chemical weapons and production facilities,” have harmed the international Chemical Weapons Convention.

The decision was backed by 69 nations, while 10 voted against it and 45 nations abstained.

It calls on member states to take measures to “prevent the direct or indirect transfer to Syria of certain chemical precursors, dual-use chemical manufacturing facilities and equipment and related technology.”

Syria joined the OPCW in 2013 to ward off the threat of airstrikes in response to a chemical attack on the outskirts of the country’s capital.

Damascus denies using chemical weapons. However, an investigative team at the OPCW that seeks to identify forces responsible for using chemical weapons has found evidence indicating repeated use of chemical weapons by Syria in the country’s grinding civil war.

Other member nations of the Hague-based OPCW suspended Damascus’ voting rights at the organization in 2021 over the attacks.

In August, U.N. deputy disarmament chief Adedeji Ebo told the Security Council that Syria had failed to provide the OPCW with a full accounting of its program, citing “gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies” in its declaration to the organization.

Thursday’s decision also calls on the organization’s members to “provide support and assistance in connection with criminal investigations or criminal proceedings to national and international accountability efforts,” the OPCW said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

1h ago

Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress
Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress

The Ford government will table new justice legislation Thursday which will make it easier for more victims of crime to sue an offender for emotional distress, protect children and youth from cannabis,...

56m ago

Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Police were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive around 10 a.m. for reports...

2h ago

Pearson Airport says it is taking steps to improve travel ahead of busy holiday season
Pearson Airport says it is taking steps to improve travel ahead of busy holiday season

Toronto Pearson Airport is making efforts to avoid a winter of discontent for travellers this holiday season. On Thursday, the oft-maligned airport announced a series of operational improvements "designed...

1h ago

Top Stories

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

1h ago

Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress
Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress

The Ford government will table new justice legislation Thursday which will make it easier for more victims of crime to sue an offender for emotional distress, protect children and youth from cannabis,...

56m ago

Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Police were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive around 10 a.m. for reports...

2h ago

Pearson Airport says it is taking steps to improve travel ahead of busy holiday season
Pearson Airport says it is taking steps to improve travel ahead of busy holiday season

Toronto Pearson Airport is making efforts to avoid a winter of discontent for travellers this holiday season. On Thursday, the oft-maligned airport announced a series of operational improvements "designed...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.

14h ago

2:33
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre

Saying goodbye to the Ontario Science Centre won't be easy for Flemingdon Park residents. As Tina Yazdani reports, many are frustrated at the loss of a critical landmark in the community, and one local teacher says students are crushed.

19h ago

1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.

19h ago

3:05
Toronto man is reunited with family taken hostage by Hamas
Toronto man is reunited with family taken hostage by Hamas

A Toronto man has been reunited with his niece, nephews and sister in-law almost two months after they were taken hostage by Hamas. Shauna Hunt with the fight to bring them home.

19h ago

0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

23h ago

More Videos