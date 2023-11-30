Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress

Exterior view of Ontario Court of Justice building in Toronto
Exterior view of Ontario Court of Justice building in Toronto. CITYNEWS

By Richard Southern and The Canadian Press

Posted November 30, 2023 11:24 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 11:40 am.

The Ford government will table new justice legislation Thursday which will make it easier for more victims of crime to sue an offender for emotional distress, protect children and youth from cannabis, enhance community safety and make court and government operations more efficient.

Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey says the proposed legislation would make it easier for victims of crimes to sue their offenders for emotional distress and related bodily harm, including terrorism, motor vehicle theft, human trafficking-related offences, and hate-related crimes targeting places of worship.

He says it would do this by not forcing victims of crime to prove their distress in the civil court system.

The new omnibus bill, Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2023, will also further strengthen the province’s bail system to ensure that high-risk and repeat offenders comply with their bail conditions.

As part of its commitment to the safety and well-being of workers Downey says the province intends to do away with mandatory coroner’s inquests for workers who died on construction sites.

In its place, the province will conduct an annual review of construction site deaths in an effort to alleviate pressure on overloaded coroners.

The new bill will also make the growing of cannabis in homes that offer childcare services illegal.

It will also increase the number of licensed cannabis stores from 75 to 150 while also exploring different enforcement options against illegal online cannabis sales.

The bill would also allow firefighters to issue fines for certain violations, akin to parking tickets.

