Pakistan police arrest 4 men in the death of a woman after a photo with her boyfriend went viral

By Riaz Khan, The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2023 8:15 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 8:26 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities have arrested four people who allegedly killed an 18-year-old woman in the purported name of honor after a picture of her sitting with a boyfriend went viral on social media, police said Thursday.

The woman’s father and three other men were detained days after the slaying in Kohistan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Police said they told about the killing on Nov. 24 and officers were still investigating.

According to the local police chief, Masood Khan, the four arrested men apparently killed the woman on orders from village elders, who thought she had brought shame to her family by posing for pictures with a boy.

Khan said the investigation determined that the photo of the couple that went viral had been edited by someone before it was shared on the social media. He said investigators are trying to trace whoever edited and posted the image since it led to her killing.

It was not immediately clear if the photo manipulation falsely made it look like the 18-year-old had sat with her boyfriend.

Khan said the young man in the photo was detained for questioning. He said police also planned to arrest the members of the council of elders that ordered the woman killed.

So-called honor killings are a significant issue in Pakistan, a conservative Muslim country where close relatives take the lives of hundreds of women each year because of actions perceived as violating conservative norms on love and marriage.

Many such killings have been documented by domestic and international human rights groups.

Amnesty International issued a statement Thursday expressing its concerns over the death of the 18-year-old in the Kohistan district. The human rights group asked Pakistan’s government to stop tribal councils from thinking they can order honor killings and escape legal consequences.

“The continued failure of the government of Pakistan to curb the extra-legal power of jirgas, or tribal councils, to run parallel legal systems perpetuating patriarchal violence with impunity is extremely concerning,” Nadia Rahman, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for research in South Asia, said.

Rahman said authorities must do more than arrest the suspects accused of carrying out such slayings.

“The authorities must end impunity for violence and abolish so-called village and tribal councils that prescribe horrific crimes such as so-called ‘honor killings,’” she said.

Riaz Khan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police arrested a driver after the man allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators tried to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of a moving car. Investigators...

9h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

14h ago

Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, dies at age 65

LONDON (AP) — Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of “Celtic Punk” band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad “Fairytale of New York,” died Thursday, his family said....

34m ago

Canadian economy shrank by 1.1% in 3rd quarter on annualized basis
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1% in 3rd quarter on annualized basis

Statistics Canada says the economy shrank in the third quarter by 1.1 per cent on an annualized basis, however the data does not meet the definition of a recession. In its latest update released on...

updated

3m ago

Top Stories

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police arrested a driver after the man allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators tried to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of a moving car. Investigators...

9h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

14h ago

Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, dies at age 65

LONDON (AP) — Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of “Celtic Punk” band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad “Fairytale of New York,” died Thursday, his family said....

34m ago

Canadian economy shrank by 1.1% in 3rd quarter on annualized basis
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1% in 3rd quarter on annualized basis

Statistics Canada says the economy shrank in the third quarter by 1.1 per cent on an annualized basis, however the data does not meet the definition of a recession. In its latest update released on...

updated

3m ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.

9h ago

1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.

14h ago

0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

19h ago

4:36
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation
Ford government releases business plan behind Ontario Science Centre relocation

The Ontario government is releasing its business plan on moving the Science Centre from the Don Mills area to Ontario place. Cynthia Mulligan and Richard Southern break down the announcement.

19h ago

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.

15h ago

More Videos