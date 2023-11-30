Planetarium, rainforest on Ontario Science Centre’s wish list for new site

A visitor wanders through the rain forest installation at the Ontario Science Centre
A visitor wanders through the rain forest installation at the Ontario Science Centre, in Toronto, Friday, May 5, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By John Marchesan

Posted November 30, 2023 1:23 pm.

A large planetarium and an outdoor adventure park are among a variety of features the Ontario Science Centre would like to see in a new location at Ontario Place – though there is not currently enough space with the new building’s much smaller footprint.

Infrastructure Ontario released a “business case” Wednesday that the government is using to justify moving the science centre from its current east Toronto location to the downtown Ontario Place.

The analysis says moving the attraction rather than renovating the existing site would save the province about $250 million over 50 years, largely because the new building would be about half the size of the current space.

The business case says the approximately 275,000-square-foot size of the planned new building at Ontario Place is the “smallest possible” size to contain all core programming identified by the Ontario Science Centre.

Within the appendices of the business case is a wish list of sorts from the Ontario Science Centre of features it says are “core” to the visitor experience and should be considered for inclusion at the new site.

Those features include a large immersive experience – there isn’t currently room in the plan for an exhibit such as the present site’s rainforest area – an outdoor adventure playground, and a planetarium.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

1h ago

Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress
Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress

The Ford government will table new justice legislation Thursday which will make it easier for more victims of crime to sue an offender for emotional distress, protect children and youth from cannabis,...

58m ago

Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Police were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive around 10 a.m. for reports...

2h ago

Pearson Airport says it is taking steps to improve travel ahead of busy holiday season
Pearson Airport says it is taking steps to improve travel ahead of busy holiday season

Toronto Pearson Airport is making efforts to avoid a winter of discontent for travellers this holiday season. On Thursday, the oft-maligned airport announced a series of operational improvements "designed...

1h ago

Top Stories

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

1h ago

Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress
Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress

The Ford government will table new justice legislation Thursday which will make it easier for more victims of crime to sue an offender for emotional distress, protect children and youth from cannabis,...

58m ago

Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Police were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive around 10 a.m. for reports...

2h ago

Pearson Airport says it is taking steps to improve travel ahead of busy holiday season
Pearson Airport says it is taking steps to improve travel ahead of busy holiday season

Toronto Pearson Airport is making efforts to avoid a winter of discontent for travellers this holiday season. On Thursday, the oft-maligned airport announced a series of operational improvements "designed...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.

14h ago

2:33
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre

Saying goodbye to the Ontario Science Centre won't be easy for Flemingdon Park residents. As Tina Yazdani reports, many are frustrated at the loss of a critical landmark in the community, and one local teacher says students are crushed.

19h ago

1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.

19h ago

3:05
Toronto man is reunited with family taken hostage by Hamas
Toronto man is reunited with family taken hostage by Hamas

A Toronto man has been reunited with his niece, nephews and sister in-law almost two months after they were taken hostage by Hamas. Shauna Hunt with the fight to bring them home.

19h ago

0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

23h ago

More Videos