RBC reports $4.13B Q4 profit, up from $3.88B a year ago, and raises dividend

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 30, 2023 6:53 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 6:56 am.

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada reported a fourth-quarter profit of $4.13 billion, up from $3.88 billion a year earlier, and raised its dividend.

The bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, up three cents from $1.35.

The increased payment to shareholders came as RBC reported its profit amounted to $2.90 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $2.74 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $13.03 billion in the bank’s most recent quarter, up from $12.57 billion in the same quarter last year, while the bank’s provision for credit losses rose to $720 million, up from $381 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, RBC earned $2.78 per diluted share in its latest quarter, unchanged from the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.62 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police arrested a driver after the man allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators tried to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of a moving car. Investigators...

8h ago

Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival
Taste of the Danforth cancelled despite attempt to save beloved Toronto festival

The Taste of the Danforth was cancelled for three years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began. It returned in 2023.

13h ago

YouTube Canada reveals top content creators, trending videos of 2023
YouTube Canada reveals top content creators, trending videos of 2023

What do a self-taught contortionist, a gamer, a chef, a comedian and a parkour expert all have in common? They were all named the top Canadian content creators in YouTube's year-end report released...

1h ago

Truce in Gaza extended at last minute as talks over remaining Hamas captives get tougher
Truce in Gaza extended at last minute as talks over remaining Hamas captives get tougher

Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed to extend their cease-fire by another day, just minutes before it was set to expire. The truce in Gaza appeared increasingly tenuous as most women and children held...

1h ago

