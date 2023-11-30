Sen. Rand Paul performed Heimlich maneuver on choking Sen. Joni Ernst during GOP lunch

This image from Senate Television video shows Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Republican senators angrily challenged Sen. Tommy Tuberville on his blockade of almost 400 military officers Wednesday evening, taking over the Senate floor for hours to call for individual confirmation votes after a monthslong stalemate on the issue. (Senate Television via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2023 5:19 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 5:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, was choking on food during a luncheon Thursday when fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on her.

The incident occurred during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol. Shortly after, Ernst posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to thank Paul.

Ernst joked that she was choking on “woke policies.”

She was seen walking in the Capitol after the incident, and senators said they were grateful Paul was ready to help her. The Kentucky senator formerly worked as an eye doctor.

“It’s a good thing he did,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “God bless Rand Paul.”

The Associated Press

