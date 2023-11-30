S&P/TSX composite edges higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

A group of men walk in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 30, 2023 11:31 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as strength in the telecommunications and financial sectors was offset by weakness in technology stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.  

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.52 points at 20,125.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 315.80 points at 35,746.22. The S&P 500 index was down 4.22 points at 4,546.36, while the Nasdaq composite was down 86.20 points at 14,172.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.72 cents US compared with 73.58 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude oil contract was down 90 cents at US$76.96 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$9.50 at US$2,057.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.85 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian economy shrank in Q3 but manages to 'keep its head above recession waters'
Canadian economy shrank in Q3 but manages to 'keep its head above recession waters'

The Canadian economy shrank in the third quarter amid weak business and consumer spending as well as lower exports. Statistics Canada released its gross domestic product report Thursday, which shows...

0m ago

Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Police were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive around 10 a.m. for reports...

47m ago

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

10m ago

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police have charged a driver after he allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators work to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of the moving car. Officers...

20m ago

Top Stories

Canadian economy shrank in Q3 but manages to 'keep its head above recession waters'
Canadian economy shrank in Q3 but manages to 'keep its head above recession waters'

The Canadian economy shrank in the third quarter amid weak business and consumer spending as well as lower exports. Statistics Canada released its gross domestic product report Thursday, which shows...

0m ago

Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Police were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive around 10 a.m. for reports...

47m ago

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

10m ago

Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS
Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in Etobicoke, driver arrested: TPS

Toronto police have charged a driver after he allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers as investigators work to determine if a woman who suffered serious injuries was pushed out of the moving car. Officers...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.

12h ago

2:33
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre

Saying goodbye to the Ontario Science Centre won't be easy for Flemingdon Park residents. As Tina Yazdani reports, many are frustrated at the loss of a critical landmark in the community, and one local teacher says students are crushed.

17h ago

1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.

17h ago

3:05
Toronto man is reunited with family taken hostage by Hamas
Toronto man is reunited with family taken hostage by Hamas

A Toronto man has been reunited with his niece, nephews and sister in-law almost two months after they were taken hostage by Hamas. Shauna Hunt with the fight to bring them home.

17h ago

0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

22h ago

More Videos