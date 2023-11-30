Statistics Canada to release third quarter GDP numbers today

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its gross domestic product reading for the third quarter this morning.

The federal agency’s preliminary estimate suggested the economy shrank 0.1 per cent.

A decline in real GDP would mark the second consecutive quarterly contraction, meeting the definition of a technical recession.

However, economists tend to have a higher bar for calling a recession as they look for signs of a broader slowdown.

The softening economy comes as high interest rates put a damper on business and consumer spending.

Forecasters anticipate that slowdown to continue into next year, likely leading to a rise in unemployment as well.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press