Statistics Canada to release third quarter GDP numbers today
Posted November 30, 2023 4:00 am.
Last Updated November 30, 2023 4:12 am.
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its gross domestic product reading for the third quarter this morning.
The federal agency’s preliminary estimate suggested the economy shrank 0.1 per cent.
A decline in real GDP would mark the second consecutive quarterly contraction, meeting the definition of a technical recession.
However, economists tend to have a higher bar for calling a recession as they look for signs of a broader slowdown.
The softening economy comes as high interest rates put a damper on business and consumer spending.
Forecasters anticipate that slowdown to continue into next year, likely leading to a rise in unemployment as well.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.
The Canadian Press