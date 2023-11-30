Trump will hold a fundraiser instead of appearing at next week’s Republican presidential debate

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign rally Oct. 23, 2023, in Derry, N.H. Trump will be headlining a closed-door fundraiser in Florida next week as his Republican primary rivals return to the debate stage. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2023 12:52 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2023 12:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — As his Republican primary rivals return to the debate stage next week, former President Donald Trump will be headlining a closed-door fundraiser in Florida.

Trump’s campaign has been advertising a chance to win tickets to the “end-of-year reception” in Hallandale Beach, Florida, near Miami on Dec. 6.

The former president has chosen to skip his party’s three previous primary debates, citing his commanding lead in early state and national polls. But his decision not to schedule a public counterprogramming event to upstage the debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, marks a change in strategy.

Trump held a rally in Hialeah, a Miami suburb, during the last debate, which felt, in many ways, like the main event. He traveled to Michigan in lieu of the second debate to rail against President Joe Biden at an auto-parts manufacturing plant during an autoworkers’ strike. And he sat for a pretaped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that was released on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, to coincide with the first GOP gathering.

A senior Trump aide, speaking on the condition of anonymity to address the decision, cited waning interest in the debates given Trump’s dominant front-runner status.

Next Wednesday’s debate comes as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has seen a surge in support that has threatened Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ status as the distant runner-up to Trump.

The two are expected to continue to clash on a stage that will feature just a handful of candidates, as the Republican National Committee ups the threshold for participation. To make the stage, candidates must garner at least 6% in two approved national polls, or 6% in polls from two separate early-voting states. They will also need to have raised money from at least 80,000 unique donors.

Several high-profile candidates, including Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former Vice President Mike Pence, have already dropped out of the race.

Trump and his campaign have called on the RNC to cancel the remainder of the debates and instead focus on backing him against Biden.

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO
Eglinton Crosstown opening date won't be released until 3 months before: Metrolinx CEO

Officials said on Thursday that there will be a fuller update for the media on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project in early December.

1h ago

Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress
Ontario to strengthen bail system, make it easier for victims of crime to sue offenders for emotional distress

The Ford government will table new justice legislation Thursday which will make it easier for more victims of crime to sue an offender for emotional distress, protect children and youth from cannabis,...

57m ago

Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Elderly man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Police were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive around 10 a.m. for reports...

2h ago

Pearson Airport says it is taking steps to improve travel ahead of busy holiday season
Pearson Airport says it is taking steps to improve travel ahead of busy holiday season

Toronto Pearson Airport is making efforts to avoid a winter of discontent for travellers this holiday season. On Thursday, the oft-maligned airport announced a series of operational improvements "designed...

1h ago

