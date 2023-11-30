University of Minnesota Duluth senior defensive lineman dies of genetic heart condition

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Reed Ryan, a senior defensive lineman at the University of Minnesota Duluth, has died of a genetic heart condition, his family says.

Ryan, who was 22, died Tuesday at a Duluth hospital. His obituary said he went into cardiac arrest one week earlier following a football team workout in the weight room. Until then, no one knew about the heart condition.

His obituary said he was “doing what he loved” and had “lived life to the fullest in his short years.” His pursuits included running an online vintage store.

Ryan graduated from Waunakee High School in 2019 and was the State of Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Year. He started out at North Dakota State University, before coming to the University of Minnesota Duluth this year. During the season, he recorded seven tackles and assisted with an eighth.

“He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him,” head football coach Curt Wiese said in a statement.

Funeral services are planned for Dec. 2 in Middleton, Wisconsin. His family said in the obituary that people could honor him by “being kind.” They donated several of his organs and said he would be part of an NCAA research study designed to prevent similar tragedies.

The Associated Press