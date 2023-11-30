Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party

Santa Claus is making his rounds this weekend as the parades continue to spread Christmas cheer, and it’s the last chance to pick up a unique gift for friends and family.

If you are heading to the Raptors or Leafs games, keep in mind, there is a TTC closure as well as adjustments to the Lakeshore West GO line.

Santa Clause Parades

The Santa Claus parades continue this weekend as Jolly Ole St. Nick makes his way to Etobicoke this weekend. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs along Lakeshore Boulevard West between Dwight Street and Thirtieth Street on Saturday, and will end near Thirtieth Street at approximately 12 p.m. (Road closures below)

Then, Santa Claus will head on over to Mississauga on Sunday for the parade featuring over 15 custom-designed floats and 1,500 participants. The parade starts at 12 p.m. and will head from Dunwin Drive and Glen Erin Drive on to Motorway Blvd and before a final turn on northbound Woodchester Drive.

DJ Skate Party at Nathan Phillips Square

Hit the ice at Nathan Phillips Square and party it up with a live DJ during the Cavalcade of Lights this weekend. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday and is free to join.

One-of-a-Kind show last weekend

If you are someone who wants to get a jump on your Christmas shopping, it’s the last weekend to attend the One-of-a-Kind show and pick out unique gifts for your loved ones.

Tickets are $18 with discounts available for children, students and seniors. More information about the vendors can be found on their website.

Leafs and Raptors in action

Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors are in action this weekend at Scotiabank Arena. On Friday night, the Raptors will take on the New York Knicks as they try to go back to the .500 mark this season. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs match up against the Boston Bruins at home. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 closure

There will be no subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between Warden to Kennedy for track work starting Saturday morning. Shuttle buses will operate.

Regular service will resume Monday, December 4, 2023 by 6 a.m.

Lakeshore West GO

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, there will be no train service between Oakville GO and West Harbour GO stations on the Lakeshore West line until end of service on Sunday.

Replacement GO buses will be available for riders and Oakville Transit will be running hourly shuttles to and from Oakville GO for those wanting to access Appleby GO or Bronte GO stations.

Road closures

Etobicoke Santa Claus Parade closures

Parade formation road closures from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday:

Dwight Avenue, from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Birmingham Street; and

Birmingham Street, from Dwight Avenue to Islington Avenue

Second Street, from Birmingham Street to Maple Boulevard

Parade road closure from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Royal York Road to Thirtieth Street

Ongoing closures