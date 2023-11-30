Thousands of free HIV self-test kits distributed across Canada to mark World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day
The HIV self-test approved in Canada is highly accurate, and research has shown that self-testing reaches communities that face barriers to accessing the health-care system. Photo: CATIE/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto and Stella Acquisto

Posted November 30, 2023 11:49 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 12:02 am.

As over 6,000 Canadians live with undiagnosed HIV, the federal government plans to give away roughly 200,000 free self-test kits with the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Friday, Dec. 1, marks World AIDS Day and the start of Indigenous AIDS Awareness Week in Canada. According to public health data, 18 per cent of new cases in Canada are among Indigenous peoples.

An Ontario study found that African, Caribbean and Black people living with HIV were less likely to know their status (85 per cent) than the general Canadian population (90 per cent).

“For Indigenous peoples, we’ve been struggling with the social determinants of health, lack of funding for housing, employment and the mobility of Indigenous peoples from roll-on reserve communities to urban,” said Albert McLeod, a consultant specializing in HIV/AIDS and Indigenous peoples.

Public health group CATIE is part of the federal government’s strategy to distribute 200,000 HIV self-testing kits. To date, 10,000 online orders have been completed, and Ottawa is spending $8 million on the free kits.

McLeod says the kits help those living in remote communities.

“In the last year or so, we’ve been trying to distribute these kits across Canada to harder-to-reach populations to get to the undiagnosed,” said McLeod.

“To work with community facilitators, to do that outreach, that promotion in different sectors of society so that people become aware of this new technology around HIV testing.”

Jody Jollimore, CATIE’s executive director, said Canada is not far enough along in terms of how it engages specific populations in care.

“We see the impacts of that in HIV. We have all the tools we need to prevent [and] to test to treat HIV in this country. We’re just not getting them to the right people,” she said.

Public Health estimates there were more than 1,500 new HIV infections in Canada in 2020. Women, men who have sex with men, and injectable drug users make up a large portion of new cases. One-third of new Canadian infections are contracted through heterosexual sex.

“We’ve got to continue to invest in HIV until we get across the finish line because otherwise, we’re going to leave a lot of people behind,” Jollimore added.

“One out of 10 HIV-positive Canadians still do not know they are living with the virus. We need to make testing as simple and convenient as possible, and self-testing is part of that.”

Here is how you can order a free testing kit.

Top Stories

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

5h ago

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

7h ago

Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection
Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection

The Green Party of Ontario doubled its ranks in the provincial legislature with a byelection Thursday sending a second representative to join party leader Mike Schreiner. Aislinn Clancy won handily...

2h ago

Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store
Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman...

7h ago

