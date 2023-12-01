43 arrested in anti-child porn operation in Quebec, Ontario, N.B.

A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer's uniform
A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer's uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By John Marchesan

Posted December 1, 2023 2:22 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 3:26 pm.

Police in three provinces arrested at least 43 men this week as part of an anti-child pornography operation.

Quebec provincial police say 26 men, aged between 17 and 84, have been charged with a range of offences, including producing and distributing child pornography.

Police say there’s no link between the men who were arrested between Monday and Thursday in 19 municipalities across the province. 

Lt. Marc-Antoine Vachon, who heads the Quebec unit that investigates online child exploitation, says two victims were identified in the province, aged 10 and 12.

The Ontario Provincial Police, who were asked to join the operation by their Quebec colleagues, say they arrested 18 men, aged 24 to 84, who face a total of 77 charges related to child sexual exploitation.

Cpl. Stephane Esculier of the New Brunswick RCMP says two search warrants were executed in that province in conjunction with the operation and two people were arrested, but no charges have yet been laid.

