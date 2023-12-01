A bus driver ate gummies containing THC, then passed out on highway. He’s now on probation

By The Associated Press

Posted December 1, 2023 10:12 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 10:27 am.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A commercial bus driver who pulled over on a Connecticut highway and passed out with 38 passengers aboard after eating THC-infused gummies has been granted a probation program that could result in criminal charges being dismissed.

A state judge in Bridgeport approved accelerated rehabilitation Thursday for Jinhuan Chen, 59, who said he didn’t know the gummies contained the active ingredient in marijuana, Hearst Connecticut Media reported. If he successfully completes a two-year probation period, 38 counts of reckless endangerment will be erased.

“Mr. Chen considers himself fortunate that no one was harmed,” said his lawyer, Daniel Esposito.

Chen, through a Mandarin interpreter, told Judge Elizabeth Reid that he didn’t know the gummies contained THC because he does not speak or read English.

“This potentially could have had devastating consequences but he immediately pulled over and called 911,” Reid said.

Chen was driving a Go Go Sun Tour bus in March 2022 when it started swerving on Interstate 95 in Stratford and terrified the Mohegan Sun casino patrons aboard, police said. Chen managed to pull the bus over and call 911 before passing out, authorities said.

State police said troopers found Chen unconscious and slumped in the driver’s seat, with an open bag of “Smokies Edibles Cannabis Infused Fruit Chews” next to him. Chen was brought to a hospital, where testing showed a high level of THC, police said.

The manager of Boston-based Go Go Sun Tour, Victor Chen, has said Jinhuan Chen had an exemplary, 10-year driving record and didn’t drink alcohol or smoke, but had a sweet tooth.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence Jinhuan Chen knowingly ingested THC.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York
Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York

One person is dead after falling from a home they were working on in East York on Friday morning. Police say a man fell two storeys from a home near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the area of St....

breaking

18m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa

When Olivia Chow was running for mayor, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a Chow victory would be an “unmitigated disaster”. Almost six months later, he was on stage with her, thanking her for working...

5h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP

A suspect is in custody after they allegedly fired at responding officers while barricaded in a home near Ohsweken, Ont. on Friday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police responded...

updated

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party
Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party

Santa Claus is making his rounds this weekend as the parades continue to spread Christmas cheer, and it's the last chance to pick up a unique gift for friends and family. If you are heading to the Raptors...

21h ago

Top Stories

Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York
Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York

One person is dead after falling from a home they were working on in East York on Friday morning. Police say a man fell two storeys from a home near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the area of St....

breaking

18m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa

When Olivia Chow was running for mayor, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a Chow victory would be an “unmitigated disaster”. Almost six months later, he was on stage with her, thanking her for working...

5h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP

A suspect is in custody after they allegedly fired at responding officers while barricaded in a home near Ohsweken, Ont. on Friday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police responded...

updated

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party
Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party

Santa Claus is making his rounds this weekend as the parades continue to spread Christmas cheer, and it's the last chance to pick up a unique gift for friends and family. If you are heading to the Raptors...

21h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Taste of the Danforth street festival could be saved with sponsorships
Taste of the Danforth street festival could be saved with sponsorships

Despite a vote from Greektown BIA members to no longer fund the event with levies, there will still be an effort to find funding. The local city councilor hopes support for the businesses can be found. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

1:45
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan

Statistics Canada is out with its latest GDP reading and it suggests Canada's economy is slowing down. Kris McCusker breaks down the numbers.

23h ago

1:02
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan

Toronto Pearson Airport has announced a number of changes to help prepare for what's projected to be a busy winter season. Melissa Duggan explains.

23h ago

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.
2:22
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 

The race to fill the vacant Ward 20 city council seat comes to an end on election day Thursday. After advance voting last weekend, some candidates have raised concerns with voter fraud. Mark McAllister reports.

More Videos