One person in critical condition after vehicle crashes into pole in Brampton
Posted December 1, 2023 6:18 am.
Last Updated December 1, 2023 6:20 am.
One person is fighting for their life in hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton on Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a collision near Sandalwood Parkway and Heart Lake Road, just west of Highway 410, around 3:10 a.m.
Police say a vehicle crashed into a pole.
One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Sandalwood is closed in both directions west of Heart Lake Road for the investigation.