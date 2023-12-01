One person in critical condition after vehicle crashes into pole in Brampton

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a collision near Sandalwood Parkway and Heart Lake Road, just west of Highway 410, around 3:10 a.m.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a pole.

One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Sandalwood is closed in both directions west of Heart Lake Road for the investigation.