Christmas tree retailers say supply dwindling as demand increases

If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet for this holiday season, you could be out of luck soon.

Some Christmas tree vendors say the demand is outpacing supply, and it could be a bit more challenging to get your hands on one.

In Leslieville, the East End Garden Centre is preparing for the Christmas rush and says customers are visiting from all over the GTA.

“The demand is very high; people are coming all over to buy trees, not just in our area,” said Judy Clark with the garden centre.

“They’re afraid of not getting trees. People are getting them and putting them in their backyards and holding them. Last year, we ran out on Dec. 10.”

Judy said they have already sold over half of their supply of 2,000 trees. “It tells you people are smartening up; they know there’s going to be a shortage.”

Executive Director for the Canadian Christmas Trees Association, Shirley Brennan, tells CityNews there are fewer Christmas trees now, compared to in the past.

“From 2011 to 2021, we lost 20,000 acres of Christmas trees, and that’s due to retirement, the aging population in any agriculture commodity. We’re not seeing that younger generation as quickly take it up,” said Brennan.

Retail giant IKEA said live Christmas trees will not be available for purchase at Canadian stores this year because “in recent years, we’ve been unable to secure the necessary local supply of live Christmas trees to meet the needs of our Canadian business.”

The CCTA said the good news is there are more options for what sort of tree you want, but if you’re looking for specific tree species, you may not be in luck.

“I always look for the Fraser Fir, because that is the most popular one. That may be higher in demand and that might be the one you miss out on,” said Brennan.