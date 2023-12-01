Man charged with second-degree murder after four killed in Winnipeg shooting

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2023 11:20 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 11:56 am.

WINNIPEG — Police have charged a man in a shooting that killed four people in Winnipeg.

Officers were called early Sunday to a home in the West Broadway neighbourhood, where they found five people wounded. 

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, and another man and a woman died later in hospital.

A fifth person, a 55-year-old man, remains in hospital in “very critical” condition, Insp. Jennifer McKinnon told reporters Friday.

“This has been a stressful time for, not only the Winnipeg Police Service, but the entire city and beyond,” she said.

“It’s times like this that we really need to come together as a community to lend support to one another. We can’t do this alone.”

Police identified those killed as: Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; and Dylan Lavallee, 41.

Jamie Randy Felix, 32, who is from Winnipeg, faces four counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

McKinnon said Felix was “safely taken into custody” at a home Friday morning. There are currently no other suspects, she said.

She couldn’t say whether the suspect and victims knew each other. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 1, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Worker dead after falling from roof of home in East York
Worker dead after falling from roof of home in East York

One person is dead after falling from the roof of a home under construction in East York on Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to a home near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the area of St....

1m ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP

A suspect is in custody after they allegedly fired at responding officers while barricaded in a home near Ohsweken, Ont. on Friday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police responded...

1h ago

'I’m a micro-manufacturer': Canadian-owned company changes the game plan to stay alive
'I’m a micro-manufacturer': Canadian-owned company changes the game plan to stay alive

In 1981, Paul Vella, who immigrated from Malta and spoke little English, was working as a foreman at an Ontario manufacturing plant when he got some tough news. “The plant where he worked was shutting...

27m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa

When Olivia Chow was running for mayor, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a Chow victory would be an “unmitigated disaster”. Almost six months later, he was on stage with her, thanking her for working...

6h ago

