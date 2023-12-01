Man charged with second-degree murder after four killed in Winnipeg shooting

WINNIPEG — Police have charged a man in a shooting that killed four people in Winnipeg.

Officers were called early Sunday to a home in the West Broadway neighbourhood, where they found five people wounded.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, and another man and a woman died later in hospital.

A fifth person, a 55-year-old man, remains in hospital in “very critical” condition, Insp. Jennifer McKinnon told reporters Friday.

“This has been a stressful time for, not only the Winnipeg Police Service, but the entire city and beyond,” she said.

“It’s times like this that we really need to come together as a community to lend support to one another. We can’t do this alone.”

Police identified those killed as: Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; and Dylan Lavallee, 41.

Jamie Randy Felix, 32, who is from Winnipeg, faces four counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

McKinnon said Felix was “safely taken into custody” at a home Friday morning. There are currently no other suspects, she said.

She couldn’t say whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press