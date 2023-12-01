CSIS whistleblower hopes they ‘lit a match’ with allegations of rape and harassment

Two Canadian Security Intelligence Service surveillance officers pose for a photograph in Vancouver on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The officer on the right, identified as "Jane Doe" in an anonymized lawsuit, says she was repeatedly raped by a senior CSIS colleague, while the officer on the left is a friend who supports Doe's claims about what they call a toxic workplace culture in the British Columbia CSIS office. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2023 1:00 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 1:12 am.

VANCOUVER — A CSIS officer who is among a group of whistleblowers raising allegations of sexual assault and harassment in the spy agency’s British Columbia office says she hopes their actions have “lit a match” to change what she calls a “dark and disturbing place.”

She says she and her colleagues want to “force change” at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, where they say they suffered abuse and ill-treatment at the hands of senior colleagues in the agency’s physical surveillance unit in B.C.

Her comments come after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called their allegations “devastating,” and said everyone should feel protected at work no matter how secretive their duties. 

Trudeau said Thursday the “entire government” was following up “very directly” on the issues raised by the whistleblowers, who can’t be named because of a law against identifying covert officers.

He was responding to an investigation published by The Canadian Press, including allegations by one CSIS officer that she was raped nine times by a senior colleague, and a second officer who says she was sexually assaulted by the same man despite warnings he shouldn’t work with young women.

An officer who is a colleague of both women and supports their allegations that it was a toxic workplace says she hopes others who were victimized will now “feel like they can come forward with their stories and be heard.”

“We had zero support from the internal powers,” she said. “I speak for all of us when I say I’m very glad we have lit a match and been the whistleblowers on such a dark and disturbing place.” 

The woman says she and her colleagues hope Trudeau’s words aren’t “lip service” and lead to change at CSIS. 

The officers who say they were assaulted said they felt they couldn’t go to police, in part because they were constrained by the CSIS Act, which makes it illegal to identify covert employees, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

They say they were failed by the internal complaints mechanism at CSIS, and senior officers bullied and harassed younger surveillance officers in B.C. with impunity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023. 

Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

7h ago

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

8h ago

Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection
Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection

The Green Party of Ontario doubled its ranks in the provincial legislature with a byelection Thursday sending a second representative to join party leader Mike Schreiner. Aislinn Clancy won handily...

3h ago

Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store
Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman...

9h ago

Top Stories

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

7h ago

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

8h ago

Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection
Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection

The Green Party of Ontario doubled its ranks in the provincial legislature with a byelection Thursday sending a second representative to join party leader Mike Schreiner. Aislinn Clancy won handily...

3h ago

Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store
Man wanted after video captures him repeatedly punching woman inside Brampton store

A man is wanted by police in the alleged assault of a woman that was captured on video surveillance inside a Brampton mall. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, a 23-year-old woman...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.
2:22
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 

The race to fill the vacant Ward 20 city council seat comes to an end on election day Thursday. After advance voting last weekend, some candidates have raised concerns with voter fraud. Mark McAllister reports.

2:33
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre

Saying goodbye to the Ontario Science Centre won't be easy for Flemingdon Park residents. As Tina Yazdani reports, many are frustrated at the loss of a critical landmark in the community, and one local teacher says students are crushed.
1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.
2:35
Toronto daycare on verge of going broke in 2024
Toronto daycare on verge of going broke in 2024

Toronto is on track to miss its daycare expansion targets, underscoring the urgent need to keep spaces currently available open. Caryn Ceolin with the problem that will leave the city short tens of thousands of new spots, as centres struggle.
More Videos