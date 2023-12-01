Former Colombian military officer accused in base bombing extradited to Florida

By The Associated Press

Posted December 1, 2023 7:44 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 7:56 pm.

MIAMI (AP) — A former Colombian military officer accused of injuring dozens, including three U.S. soldiers, in a bombing attack at a Colombian military base has been extradited to South Florida.

A five-count indictment against Andres Fernando Medina Rodriguez, 39, was unsealed Friday in Miami federal court, according to court records. A federal grand jury brought charges last year that include conspiring to murder members of the U.S. uniformed services and attempted murder of members of the U.S. uniformed services. He faces a possible life sentence.

A defense attorney for Medina Rodriguez didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Court records list another man charged in the indictment, Ciro Alfonso Gutierrez Ballesteros, as a fugitive.

According to the indictment, Medina Rodriguez and others planned a bombing attack against the Colombian 30th Army Brigade Base in Cucuta, Colombia. Medina Rodriguez used his status as a medically discharged Colombian army officer to gain access to the base and conduct surveillance.

Cucuta is located on the border with Venezuela, where several criminal groups have fought over drug trafficking routes and used the loosely patrolled border to smuggle fuel and weapons.

Medina Rodriguez was instructed to purchase a vehicle suitable to transport an explosive device, prosecutors said. He bought a white SUV, which was taken to Venezuela and outfitted with the explosives, investigators said.

In June 2021, Medina Rodriguez drove the vehicle loaded with explosives to the Cucuta base, where he pulled the detonation pin and fled the area, prosecutors said. Officials previously reported 36 people were injured in the bombing and that U.S. soldiers had been there to conduct training exercises.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

2h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

2h ago

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

2h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

4h ago

Top Stories

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

2h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

2h ago

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

2h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.

2h ago

2:43
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story

A Ontario manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:10
Former TDSB school trustee wins Scarborough Southwest byelection
Former TDSB school trustee wins Scarborough Southwest byelection

A new councillor has been elected to represent Scarborough Southwest at Toronto City Hall. Melissa Nakhavoly breaks down the numbers as well as what mattered most to voters.

9h ago

2:39
9-8-8 youth mental health hotline launches in Canada
9-8-8 youth mental health hotline launches in Canada

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health are teaming up with Kids help Phone and the the federal government to launch a nationwide help line for youth struggling with mental health. Faiza Amin has the details.
2:37
Pickleball champs share game winning advice
Pickleball champs share game winning advice

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with the founder of the Ontario Pickleball Academy about the sport and gets tips for viewers on how to take their games to the next level.

More Videos