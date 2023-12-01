Former TDSB trustee Parthi Kandavel wins Scarborough Southwest byelection

The long string of never-ending elections in the city’s east end concluded Thursday night with former Toronto District School Board trustee Parthi Kandavel winning the municipal seat in Scarborough Southwest.

Kandavel beat out 22 other candidates in the byelection held Thursday night, garnering just over 27 per cent support. Kevin Rupasinghe finished a close second in the race with 22 per cent of the votes cast.

Kandavel replaces former councillor Gary Crawford, who resigned in July to run as a Conservative candidate in the provincial byelection in Scarborough-Guildwood. He previously finished runner-up to Crawford in the 2022 municipal election.

“It’s been a long journey. You’re aware it was a close election for council last year and to see this result really fills my heart,” Kandavel told supporters after the unofficial results were published.

Affordability in housing and food security, increasing the frequency of TTC service, public safety and the high cost of living were among the priorities of residents in Ward 20.

“We see inequity in transit, in daycare, in community centres and we’re seeing a lot of big decisions being made and if you’re not at the table you’re on the menu, as they say,” said Kandavel. “It’s time for sensible, thoughtful, practical, progressive achievements to be done that unifies our city.”

The city clerk is expected to certify the election results sometime next week.