Hezbollah and Israeli troops exchange fire along the border as 2 civilians are killed in Lebanon

U.N. peacekeepers patrol next to a damage house in the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Marwahin, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. With a cautious calm prevailing over the border area in south Lebanon Saturday, the second day of a four-day cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, villages that had emptied of their residents came back to life at least briefly. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

Posted December 1, 2023 11:48 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 11:56 am.

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts along the two countries’ border and Israel shelled a village in southern Lebanon on Friday, killing two civilians, officials said.

It was the first time Hezbollah launched attacks on Israeli troops along the Lebanon-Israel border since the start of a seven-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, an ally of Hezbollah. That cease-fire collapsed on Friday, plunging the Israel-Hamas conflict back into open combat.

Israel’s military said it hit the sources of the fire directed at the military.

Lebanese security officials, meanwhile, said a woman and her son died when Israeli shells hit their home in the southern village of Houla. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Lebanon’s state news agency identified the woman and her son as Nasifa Mazraani and Mohammed. Their deaths raise to at least 16 the number of civilians killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past eight weeks.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah meanwhile, said it carried out four attacks on Israeli border posts. The Shiite militant group has been attacking Israeli posts since a day after the unprecedented Oct. 7 Hamas incursion into southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and set off the latest Israeli-Hamas war.

Since the war began, more than 13,300 Palestinians have died, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

In attacks over the past weeks, Hezbollah has used suicide drones and rockets with heavy warheads known as Burkan, to target Israeli posts along the tense frontier.

The Israeli military said it struck Friday “a terrorist cell” that was operating in southern Lebanon near the Zarit area. The army said it identified projectiles from Lebanon fired toward Israeli posts in the area of Rosh HaNikra and Margaliot, as well as toward the northern city of Kiryat Shmona.

The Israeli Aerial Defense Array — which includes the Iron Dome anti-rocket system as well as David’s Sling, which intercepts medium-range missiles such as those of Lebanon’s Hezbollah — successfully intercepted two launches in the area of Kiryat Shmona, the army said.

Earlier Friday, sirens went off in northern Israel and the military said the Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in the summer of 2006. Israel considers the Iran-backed Shiite militant group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has around 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

___

Associated Press writer Julia Frankel in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

Worker dead after falling from roof of home in East York
Worker dead after falling from roof of home in East York

One person is dead after falling from the roof of a home under construction in East York on Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to a home near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the area of St....

1m ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP

A suspect is in custody after they allegedly fired at responding officers while barricaded in a home near Ohsweken, Ont. on Friday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police responded...

1h ago

'I'm a micro-manufacturer': Canadian-owned company changes the game plan to stay alive
'I’m a micro-manufacturer': Canadian-owned company changes the game plan to stay alive

In 1981, Paul Vella, who immigrated from Malta and spoke little English, was working as a foreman at an Ontario manufacturing plant when he got some tough news. “The plant where he worked was shutting...

27m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa

When Olivia Chow was running for mayor, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a Chow victory would be an “unmitigated disaster”. Almost six months later, he was on stage with her, thanking her for working...

6h ago

Taste of the Danforth street festival could be saved with sponsorships
Taste of the Danforth street festival could be saved with sponsorships

Despite a vote from Greektown BIA members to no longer fund the event with levies, there will still be an effort to find funding. The local city councilor hopes support for the businesses can be found. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan

Statistics Canada is out with its latest GDP reading and it suggests Canada's economy is slowing down. Kris McCusker breaks down the numbers.

Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan

Toronto Pearson Airport has announced a number of changes to help prepare for what's projected to be a busy winter season. Melissa Duggan explains.

Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 

The race to fill the vacant Ward 20 city council seat comes to an end on election day Thursday. After advance voting last weekend, some candidates have raised concerns with voter fraud. Mark McAllister reports.

