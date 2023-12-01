Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught.

Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get a ticket for $75 – a 150 per cent increase from the previous fine of $30.

The fine was approved by city council at its meeting back in October after a report showed most drivers preferred to take the chance of a $30 fine rather than pay the posted parking rate.

“The reason why drivers risk being issued a parking violation notice is because most times the penalty amount is less than what they would be required to pay

for parking,” read a report by city staff which recommended the increase in the fine.

The report showed that the number of parking violation notices in city lots increased by more than 11,000 to over 106,000 in 2022 from the previous year, while violations in private lots jumped by more than 56,000 in 2022

The new fine is in line with fines for parking violations received at Green P parking lots across the city.