A Social Life?! In This Economy?!
Posted December 1, 2023 6:47 am.
Last Updated December 1, 2023 6:50 am.
In this episode from our podcast partner, In This Economy?!, Mo feels guilty spending money on social events like concerts, restaurant outings and shopping trips. But they are tired of missing memorable moments with friends.
Jordan interviews personal finance expert, Shannon Lee Simmons, to determine if there’s a way to have fun without ditching your financial goals or racking up credit card debt.