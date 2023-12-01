A Social Life?! In This Economy?!

By In This Economy!?

Posted December 1, 2023 6:47 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 6:50 am.

In this episode from our podcast partner, In This Economy?!, Mo feels guilty spending money on social events like concerts, restaurant outings and shopping trips. But they are tired of missing memorable moments with friends.

Jordan interviews personal finance expert, Shannon Lee Simmons, to determine if there’s a way to have fun without ditching your financial goals or racking up credit card debt.

Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party
Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party

Santa Claus is making his rounds this weekend as the parades continue to spread Christmas cheer, and it's the last chance to pick up a unique gift for friends and family. If you are heading to the Raptors...

18h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa

When Olivia Chow was running for mayor, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a Chow victory would be an “unmitigated disaster”. Almost six months later, he was on stage with her, thanking her for working...

2h ago

One person in critical condition after vehicle slams into pole in Brampton
One person in critical condition after vehicle slams into pole in Brampton

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton on Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to a collision near Sandalwood Parkway and Heart Lake Road, just...

15m ago

Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection
Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection

The Green Party of Ontario doubled its ranks in the provincial legislature with a byelection Thursday sending a second representative to join party leader Mike Schreiner. Aislinn Clancy won handily...

9h ago

