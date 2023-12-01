Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say

By Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Posted December 1, 2023 4:55 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 4:56 pm.

A federal inmate was charged Friday with attempted murder in the prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.

John Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times in the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, with an improvised knife, federal prosecutors said. Turscak, 52, told correctional officers he would’ve killed Chauvin had they not responded so quickly, prosecutors said.

Turscak later told FBI agents that he’d been thinking about assaulting Chauvin for about a month because he is a high-profile inmate but denied wanting to kill him, prosecutors said.

Turscak told the agents that he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand” symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia gang, prosecutors said.

An attorney for Turscak was not listed in court records and Turscak, who has represented himself in numerous court matters from prison, remained in custody on Friday.

Chauvin, 47, was sent to FCI Tucson from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison in August 2022 to simultaneously serve a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights and a 22 1/2-year state sentence for second-degree murder.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, had advocated for keeping him out of general population and away from other inmates, anticipating he’d be a target. In Minnesota, Chauvin was mainly kept in solitary confinement “largely for his own protection,” Nelson wrote in court papers last year.

Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pressed a knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes on the street outside a convenience store where Floyd was suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” His death touched off protests worldwide, some of which turned violent, and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism.

Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group
Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group

A lost pet search group has posted a video that claims to show a kangaroo running along an Oshawa street on Friday morning. The group, Team Chelsea, says the video was recorded at around 7:45 a.m. this...

1h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

1h ago

Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property
Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property

A man is facing charges in a hate-motivated investigation after he allegedly demanded that the Toronto Police Service (TPS) remove a transgender flag from city property, threatening an officer in the process. TPS...

24m ago

Teenage male hospitalized after Scarborough stabbing
Teenage male hospitalized after Scarborough stabbing

A stabbing in Scarborough has sent a teenage male to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. It happened at Lawrence Avenue East and Brockle Drive at around 4:13 p.m., police said. Toronto...

5m ago

Top Stories

Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group
Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group

A lost pet search group has posted a video that claims to show a kangaroo running along an Oshawa street on Friday morning. The group, Team Chelsea, says the video was recorded at around 7:45 a.m. this...

1h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

1h ago

Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property
Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property

A man is facing charges in a hate-motivated investigation after he allegedly demanded that the Toronto Police Service (TPS) remove a transgender flag from city property, threatening an officer in the process. TPS...

24m ago

Teenage male hospitalized after Scarborough stabbing
Teenage male hospitalized after Scarborough stabbing

A stabbing in Scarborough has sent a teenage male to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. It happened at Lawrence Avenue East and Brockle Drive at around 4:13 p.m., police said. Toronto...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Pickleball champs share game winning advice
Pickleball champs share game winning advice

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with the founder of the Ontario Pickleball Academy about the sport and gets tips for viewers on how to take their games to the next level.

22h ago

2:43
Taste of the Danforth street festival could be saved with sponsorships
Taste of the Danforth street festival could be saved with sponsorships

Despite a vote from Greektown BIA members to no longer fund the event with levies, there will still be an effort to find funding. The local city councilor hopes support for the businesses can be found. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:52
Toronto Pearson preparing for record travel over the holidays
Toronto Pearson preparing for record travel over the holidays

Toronto Pearson is bracing for record travel over the holiday season and through the winter. Shauna Hunt with how the GTAA is beefing up its snow removal and what passengers need to know about possible weather delays.

23h ago

1:45
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan

Statistics Canada is out with its latest GDP reading and it suggests Canada's economy is slowing down. Kris McCusker breaks down the numbers.

1:02
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan

Toronto Pearson Airport has announced a number of changes to help prepare for what's projected to be a busy winter season. Melissa Duggan explains.

More Videos