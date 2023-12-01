Liberals say Tories delaying help for Ukraine as advocacy group pleads with Poilievre

Liberals are accusing Conservatives of delaying help for Ukrainians, after a Tory motion prevented the House of Commons from voting today on a bill meant to modernize the Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period, Thursday, November 30, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2023 2:49 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 2:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Liberals are accusing Conservatives of delaying help for Ukrainians, after a Tory motion prevented the House of Commons from voting today on a bill meant to modernize the Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement.

The heated exchange in the House today comes after the Ukrainian Canadian Congress sent a letter to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asking him to change his position on the bill.

The Tories have voted against the legislation, which would implement an update to the trade agreement signed in September, saying that’s because of language in the deal that says both countries will promote carbon pricing. 

The bill passed through the committee stage earlier this week with the support of other parties, and the House was supposed to vote on the committee report today so the bill could move into a final stage of debate. 

But before that could happen, the Tories brought forward a motion to concur in an 18-month-old report on Canada’s food security.

Deputy government House leader Mark Gerretsen charged that it was a tactic meant to obstruct debate on the trade agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group
Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group

A lost pet search group has posted a video that claims to show a kangaroo running along an Oshawa street on Friday morning. The group, Team Chelsea, says the video was recorded at around 7:45 a.m. this...

25m ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

11m ago

43 arrested in anti-child porn operation in Quebec, Ontario, N.B.
43 arrested in anti-child porn operation in Quebec, Ontario, N.B.

Police in three provinces arrested at least 43 men this week as part of an anti-child pornography operation. Quebec provincial police say 26 men, aged between 17 and 84, have been charged with a range...

15m ago

Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York
Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York

One person is dead after falling two storeys from a home under construction in East York on Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to an address near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the area of...

2h ago

Top Stories

Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group
Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group

A lost pet search group has posted a video that claims to show a kangaroo running along an Oshawa street on Friday morning. The group, Team Chelsea, says the video was recorded at around 7:45 a.m. this...

25m ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

11m ago

43 arrested in anti-child porn operation in Quebec, Ontario, N.B.
43 arrested in anti-child porn operation in Quebec, Ontario, N.B.

Police in three provinces arrested at least 43 men this week as part of an anti-child pornography operation. Quebec provincial police say 26 men, aged between 17 and 84, have been charged with a range...

15m ago

Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York
Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York

One person is dead after falling two storeys from a home under construction in East York on Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to an address near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the area of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.
2:22
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 

The race to fill the vacant Ward 20 city council seat comes to an end on election day Thursday. After advance voting last weekend, some candidates have raised concerns with voter fraud. Mark McAllister reports.

1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.
0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.
More Videos