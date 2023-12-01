Man with ties to Vancouver, Edmonton and Halifax killed in Calgary drive-by shooting

CALGARY — Police say a man with ties to Vancouver, Edmonton and Halifax has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Calgary.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the Beltline neighbourhood, south of downtown, just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they found the 40-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Video collected from the area shows the man had been walking along 10th Avenue S.W. when a dark-coloured SUV pulled up and an occupant fired multiple shots before fleeing.

Police say the man, whose name won’t be released until next of kin is notified, is not believed to be from Calgary but does have ties to the other cities.

They say investigators don’t have information to suggest whether it was a targeted shooting.

“This volatile incident showed a blatant disregard for human life and jeopardized the safety of bystanders,” said Det. Lee Treit of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press