Montreal Chinese groups threaten to sue RCMP over ‘secret police station’ allegations

The Chinatown gate is seen Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Montreal. Two Montreal-area Chinese community groups say they will file a lawsuit against the RCMP if it doesn't apologize for alleging that they hosted secret Chinese government "police stations." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2023 4:48 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 4:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Two Chinese community groups in the Montreal area say they will sue the RCMP if they don’t apologize for alleging that the groups hosted secret Chinese government “police stations.”

In a lawyer’s letter sent to the federal police force today by the Service à la Famille Chinoise du Grand Montréal and the Centre Sino-Québec de la Rive-Sud, the groups also demand $2.5 million in alleged damages.

The RCMP said in March that it was investigating allegations that Chinese government officials operating out of the two groups’ facilities were intimidating and harassing members of Montreal’s Chinese community.

In the lawyer’s letter, the groups call those allegations false and defamatory. 

The groups say they’ve lost government funding, forcing them to cut back programs, including French language education and supports for victims of domestic violence.

The RCMP declined to comment on the lawsuit threat but said the investigation remains ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group
Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group

A lost pet search group has posted a video that claims to show a kangaroo running along an Oshawa street on Friday morning. The group, Team Chelsea, says the video was recorded at around 7:45 a.m. this...

1h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

1h ago

Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property
Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property

A man is facing charges in a hate-motivated investigation after he allegedly demanded that the Toronto Police Service (TPS) remove a transgender flag from city property, threatening an officer in the process. TPS...

26m ago

Teenage male hospitalized after Scarborough stabbing
Teenage male hospitalized after Scarborough stabbing

A stabbing in Scarborough has sent a teenage male to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. It happened at Lawrence Avenue East and Brockle Drive at around 4:13 p.m., police said. Toronto...

0m ago

Top Stories

Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group
Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group

A lost pet search group has posted a video that claims to show a kangaroo running along an Oshawa street on Friday morning. The group, Team Chelsea, says the video was recorded at around 7:45 a.m. this...

1h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

1h ago

Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property
Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property

A man is facing charges in a hate-motivated investigation after he allegedly demanded that the Toronto Police Service (TPS) remove a transgender flag from city property, threatening an officer in the process. TPS...

26m ago

Teenage male hospitalized after Scarborough stabbing
Teenage male hospitalized after Scarborough stabbing

A stabbing in Scarborough has sent a teenage male to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. It happened at Lawrence Avenue East and Brockle Drive at around 4:13 p.m., police said. Toronto...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Pickleball champs share game winning advice
Pickleball champs share game winning advice

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with the founder of the Ontario Pickleball Academy about the sport and gets tips for viewers on how to take their games to the next level.

22h ago

2:43
Taste of the Danforth street festival could be saved with sponsorships
Taste of the Danforth street festival could be saved with sponsorships

Despite a vote from Greektown BIA members to no longer fund the event with levies, there will still be an effort to find funding. The local city councilor hopes support for the businesses can be found. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:52
Toronto Pearson preparing for record travel over the holidays
Toronto Pearson preparing for record travel over the holidays

Toronto Pearson is bracing for record travel over the holiday season and through the winter. Shauna Hunt with how the GTAA is beefing up its snow removal and what passengers need to know about possible weather delays.

23h ago

1:45
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan

Statistics Canada is out with its latest GDP reading and it suggests Canada's economy is slowing down. Kris McCusker breaks down the numbers.

1:02
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan

Toronto Pearson Airport has announced a number of changes to help prepare for what's projected to be a busy winter season. Melissa Duggan explains.

More Videos