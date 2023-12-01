More than 30 people are trapped under rubble after collapse at a mine in Zambia, minister says

By The Associated Press

Posted December 1, 2023 1:44 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 1:56 pm.

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — More than 30 people are trapped under rubble at an open-pit mine in Zambia after part of a waste pile was thought to have collapsed on them, a government minister said on Friday.

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu said in Parliament that the collapse happened in the city of Chingola, in Zambia’s copperbelt, about 400 kilometers (248 miles) north of the capital, Lusaka.

“May I just inform the nation that we have a tragedy that is brewing in Chingola, where a number of our people have been affected by a collapse of the open pit,” Mwiimbu said. “We have more than 30 people under the rubble and we are struggling to retrieve them.”

He said rescue teams were at the site.

Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe was also at the scene and said no one had yet been found and it wasn’t clear exactly how many people were trapped under the rubble.

Informal artisanal mining is common in Chingola, although the ministers didn’t say if those trapped were informal miners.

The southern African nation is among the top 10 biggest copper producers in the world. Cobalt is also mined in Chingola.

Chingola is home to one of the biggest open-pit mines in the world, which is a series of workings that stretch for more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The area is marked by huge waste dumps made up of rock and earth that has been dug out of the mines.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group
Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group

A lost pet search group has posted a video that claims to show a kangaroo running along an Oshawa street on Friday morning. The group, Team Chelsea, says the video was recorded at around 7:45 a.m. this...

0m ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

9m ago

Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York
Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York

One person is dead after falling two storeys from a home under construction in East York on Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to an address near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the area of...

1h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP

A suspect is in custody after they allegedly fired at responding officers while barricaded in a home near Ohsweken, Ont. on Friday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police responded...

3h ago

Top Stories

Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group
Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group

A lost pet search group has posted a video that claims to show a kangaroo running along an Oshawa street on Friday morning. The group, Team Chelsea, says the video was recorded at around 7:45 a.m. this...

0m ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

9m ago

Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York
Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York

One person is dead after falling two storeys from a home under construction in East York on Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to an address near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the area of...

1h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP

A suspect is in custody after they allegedly fired at responding officers while barricaded in a home near Ohsweken, Ont. on Friday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police responded...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.
2:22
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 

The race to fill the vacant Ward 20 city council seat comes to an end on election day Thursday. After advance voting last weekend, some candidates have raised concerns with voter fraud. Mark McAllister reports.

1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.
0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

2:36
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding
A Canadian family speaking out after being denied flight boarding

The Asghari family was told they could not board a recent Air Canada flight due to a passport issue. They’re calling it an injustice.
More Videos