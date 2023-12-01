Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2023 5:17 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Fridayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,452.87, up 216.58 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $44.53 on 19.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up eight cents, or 10.67 per cent, to 83 cents on 9.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.02, or 1.13 per cent, to $91.63 on 8.9 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Up 49 cents, or 18.85 per cent, to $3.09 on 6.6 million shares. 

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 33 cents, or 0.76 per cent, to $43.70 on 6.2 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 29 cents, or 14.80 per cent, to $2.25 on 6.0 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Up $2.28, or 2.05 per cent, to $113.66. BMO Financial Group said Friday it expects higher cost savings from its US$16.3 billion Bank of the West acquisition as part of a wider focus on efficiencies to weather the economic slowdown. The bank expects synergies from combining the banks of US$800 million, up almost 20 per cent from its previous estimate, while the bank also trimmed its real estate and some lending activity in the quarter. The bank reported a net income of $1.62 billion or $2.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $4.48 billion or $6.51 per diluted share a year earlier.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up eight cents, or 0.72 per cent, to $11.19. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. said it has started arbitration proceedings to protect its rights at its Cobre Panama mine, which has been the subject of environmental protests. First Quantum suspended operations at its Cobre Panama mine earlier this week after Panama’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that a 20-year concession agreement covering the copper mine was unconstitutional.

National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Finance. Up $4.36, or 4.85 per cent, to $94.28. National Bank of Canada reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago and raised its dividend. The bank said Friday it will now make a quarterly payment to shareholders of $1.06 per share, up from $1.02. National Bank says it earned $768 million or $2.14 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $738 million or $2.08 per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

1h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

47m ago

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

40m ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

3h ago

Top Stories

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

1h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

47m ago

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

40m ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Pickleball champs share game winning advice
Pickleball champs share game winning advice

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with the founder of the Ontario Pickleball Academy about the sport and gets tips for viewers on how to take their games to the next level.

1:45
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan
Canadian economy shrank by 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis: StatCan

Statistics Canada is out with its latest GDP reading and it suggests Canada's economy is slowing down. Kris McCusker breaks down the numbers.

1:02
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan
Pearson Airport reveals holiday travel plan

Toronto Pearson Airport has announced a number of changes to help prepare for what's projected to be a busy winter season. Melissa Duggan explains.

2:29
Avoiding downtown Toronto traffic congestion
Avoiding downtown Toronto traffic congestion

It's getting a lot tougher to move around the downtown core, with lane restrictions and full out closures popping up on major roads. Stephanie Henry breaks down to biggest closures, and routes to take if you want to avoid traffic.

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.
More Videos