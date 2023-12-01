National Bank reports Q4 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago and raised its dividend.

The bank says it will now make a quarterly payment to shareholders of $1.06 per share, up from $1.02.

National Bank says it earned $768 million or $2.14 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $738 million or $2.08 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $2.59 billion for the quarter, up from $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year.

National Bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $115 million, up from $87 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, National Bank says it earned $2.44 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.08 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX: NA)

The Canadian Press