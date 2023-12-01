Ocean noise strategy delayed, but whale report by military may sound out path forward

The tail of a humpback whale comes out in the morning fog on the Saint-Lawrence River in Tadoussac, Que., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A national strategy to protect animals from noise in Canada's oceans has been delayed, while researchers say a report commissioned by the Department of National Defence could help in planning a path forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 4:12 am.

VANCOUVER — Marine scientist Kieran Cox calls it “probably the most pervasive, unregulated pollutant in Canada and globally.” 

It’s not plastic, petrochemicals or another chemical toxin. It’s underwater noise.

“Noise pollution is certainly something that everything from small invertebrates to big cetaceans are interacting with and so that’s why we’re moving forward as a country on this topic,” said Cox, a biological sciences post-doctoral fellow at Simon Fraser University.

Cox led a team of researchers who examined a report commissioned by the Defence Department on safeguarding whales from the sound of weapons during training exercises. 

He said while the report has flaws, it’s a step in the right direction while Canada decides on its national ocean noise strategy that has been delayed after years of development.

Noise created in the oceans, through activities like shipping, can interfere with underwater animals’ ability to locate prey and communicate.

The federal government has called noise “an identified threat to the recovery of many marine species listed in the Species At Risk Act.”

The noise strategy was scheduled to be released this year but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it needs more time because of the pandemic.

“The publication of the Ocean Noise Strategy for Canada is anticipated before the end of the 2023-2024 fiscal year with an associated period of public engagement to immediately follow,” Tomie White, a spokesperson for the department, said in a statement.

Cox’s work, published Friday in the journal Marine Policy, looked at the Department of National Defence’s decision in 2019 to pause military training exercises in a 330-square-kilometre area of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, know as “Whiskey Hotel.” 

The area overlaps the critical habitat of B.C.’s endangered southern resident killer whales.

Exercises were halted until January this year.

The third-party report commissioned by the department concluded the impact of noise on marine mammals was expected to be “limited,” thanks to protections such as avoiding certain areas when whales are nearby, training and monitoring.

Cox said the report is a rare example of an organization that wasn’t legally required to consider noise impacts pausing work, commissioning a third-party report and implementing protections.

“In some regards, to me, they kind of pave the route forwards for what we do in the interim, while we have the ocean noise strategy conversation, which will certainly be a decade-long discussion,” Cox said.

No one from the Navy was available for an interview.

Cox said the commissioned report was completed by “world-class” experts and is unique in that it puts the onus on the group doing an activity to pause and research potential impacts and then implement measures to protect animals. 

“You can really follow this as a template for how we would say, ‘OK, this activity is going to occur, what kind of impacts (is it) going to have? How do we mitigate those and move forwards with this shared space of the oceans?” he said.

A number of flaws with the military’s report would need to be addressed before its model could be expanded as part of Canada’s national plan, Cox said.

While it focused on whales, thousands of fish and invertebrates in the ocean rely on sound and can also be impacted by noise.

“They’re harder to see than whales are. So some of the mitigation measures will need to be modified and they also don’t leave the area as easily, they are going to stay there more long term,” Cox said.

“So I think at a minimum, including species we know that are drawing whales to the area is important because you don’t want to impact them.”

He said the report also only considers the sounds of the weapons used by ships and not the sound of the navy vessels themselves.

“I think (the report) is a step forward but it’s certainly by no means the end of the discussion for noise pollution in Canada. That’s just starting,” he said.

White said the federal government is committed to protecting ecosystems.

“The purpose of the strategy is to develop a whole-of-government approach to guide federal science, research, and technology development, and to co-ordinate the management of human-generated marine noise in Canada’s oceans.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

10h ago

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

11h ago

Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection
Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection

The Green Party of Ontario doubled its ranks in the provincial legislature with a byelection Thursday sending a second representative to join party leader Mike Schreiner. Aislinn Clancy won handily...

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party
Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party

Santa Claus is making his rounds this weekend as the parades continue to spread Christmas cheer, and it's the last chance to pick up a unique gift for friends and family. If you are heading to the Raptors...

15h ago

Top Stories

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

10h ago

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

11h ago

Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection
Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection

The Green Party of Ontario doubled its ranks in the provincial legislature with a byelection Thursday sending a second representative to join party leader Mike Schreiner. Aislinn Clancy won handily...

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party
Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party

Santa Claus is making his rounds this weekend as the parades continue to spread Christmas cheer, and it's the last chance to pick up a unique gift for friends and family. If you are heading to the Raptors...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.
2:22
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 

The race to fill the vacant Ward 20 city council seat comes to an end on election day Thursday. After advance voting last weekend, some candidates have raised concerns with voter fraud. Mark McAllister reports.

2:33
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre

Saying goodbye to the Ontario Science Centre won't be easy for Flemingdon Park residents. As Tina Yazdani reports, many are frustrated at the loss of a critical landmark in the community, and one local teacher says students are crushed.
1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.
0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

More Videos