Ottawa didn’t verify disputed Métis communities covered by federal bill: official

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree speaks with Metis Settlement General Council President Dave Larouche as he waits to appear before the Indigenous and Northern Affairs committee, Thursday, November 30, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2023 1:24 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — A high-ranking federal official says Ottawa has not verified the legitimacy of disputed Métis communities in Ontario that have been at the centre of heated debate over a government bill.

Martin Reiher, a senior assistant deputy minister in the Crown-Indigenous Relations Department, said Bill C-53 only recognizes provincial Métis organizations that govern and the government isn’t required to dig into the legitimacy of specific communities. 

He made the comments at a parliamentary committee, where Indigenous leaders have been hotly debating legislation that would recognize Métis self-governance in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The Chiefs of Ontario and other First Nations groups have argued that six new communities within the Métis Nation of Ontario, which the provincial government recognized in 2017, have no historical basis to exist. 

Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod says the official’s comments are yet another example of the federal government not doing its due diligence, and the passing of the bill would be a slippery slope that could harm First Nations rights.

But the leaders of Métis organizations affected by the bill have said the legislation would unlock opportunities and foster a new relationship with Ottawa, without affecting other Indigenous groups.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group
Kangaroo spotted running along Oshawa roadside: lost pet group

A lost pet search group has posted a video that appears to show a kangaroo running along an Oshawa street on Friday morning. The group, Team Chelsea, says the video was recorded at around 7:45 a.m....

6m ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

7m ago

Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York
Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York

One person is dead after falling two storeys from a home under construction in East York on Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to an address near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the area of...

1h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP

A suspect is in custody after they allegedly fired at responding officers while barricaded in a home near Ohsweken, Ont. on Friday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police responded...

3h ago

