Statistics Canada to release November job report today

A sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Statistics Canada is set to release its November labour force survey this morning.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its November labour force survey this morning.

The report will shed light on the unemployment rate last month, as well as whether the economy added or lost jobs.

RBC says it expects employment rose by 15,000, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent as the population rapidly grows.

Canada’s unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in October.

After a robust bounce back from the pandemic, the job market has cooled this year as high interest rates weigh on businesses.

Forecasters expect this trend to continue as the economy struggles to grow and interest rates remain elevated. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

10h ago

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

11h ago

Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection
Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection

The Green Party of Ontario doubled its ranks in the provincial legislature with a byelection Thursday sending a second representative to join party leader Mike Schreiner. Aislinn Clancy won handily...

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party
Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party

Santa Claus is making his rounds this weekend as the parades continue to spread Christmas cheer, and it's the last chance to pick up a unique gift for friends and family. If you are heading to the Raptors...

15h ago

Top Stories

Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo
Police lay additional charges in hate-motivated vandalism probe at Toronto Indigo

Toronto police have laid additional charges in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after the Indigo store at Bay Street and Bloor Street West was vandalized with red paint and posters. In total...

10h ago

'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth
'It's an expensive event': GreekTown BIA pursuing other options to save Taste of the Danforth

The head of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA is hopeful there will be a 2024 edition of Taste of the Danforth but cautions it will not take place with local businesses footing the entire bill. Mary...

11h ago

Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection
Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection

The Green Party of Ontario doubled its ranks in the provincial legislature with a byelection Thursday sending a second representative to join party leader Mike Schreiner. Aislinn Clancy won handily...

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party
Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party

Santa Claus is making his rounds this weekend as the parades continue to spread Christmas cheer, and it's the last chance to pick up a unique gift for friends and family. If you are heading to the Raptors...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke
Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police said an officer suffered minor injuries, and a woman is being treated for serious injuries after a driver was involved in several collisions in Etobicoke. Investigators are trying to determine if the woman was pushed out of the car.
2:22
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 
Candidates make the final push for the Scarborough Southwest by-election 

The race to fill the vacant Ward 20 city council seat comes to an end on election day Thursday. After advance voting last weekend, some candidates have raised concerns with voter fraud. Mark McAllister reports.

2:33
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre
Local residents frustrated at loss of Science Centre

Saying goodbye to the Ontario Science Centre won't be easy for Flemingdon Park residents. As Tina Yazdani reports, many are frustrated at the loss of a critical landmark in the community, and one local teacher says students are crushed.
1:26
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire
Woman critically injured in North York high-rise fire

A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from an apartment fire at a North York high-rise building. Erica Natividad has the latest.
0:43
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust
12 arrests made in Peel auto ring bust

Peel Regional Police have announced several arrests in connection to an auto-theft in the GTA. Police say a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with a total of 81 charges laid.

More Videos