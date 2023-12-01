Teenage male hospitalized after Scarborough stabbing
Posted December 1, 2023 5:07 pm.
Last Updated December 1, 2023 5:14 pm.
A stabbing in Scarborough has sent a teenage male to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.
It happened at Lawrence Avenue East and Brockle Drive at around 4:13 p.m., police said.
Toronto paramedics found the victim at the scene and transported him to hospital.
Police say they are looking for a male suspect with black shoulder length wavy hair who was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.