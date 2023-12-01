Police say man charged with hate crime demanded that TPS take down transgender flag from city property

A man is facing charges in a hate-motivated investigation after he allegedly demanded that the Toronto Police Service (TPS) remove a transgender flag from city property, threatening an officer in the process.

TPS said an employee received online threats on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

It’s alleged the accused replied to a social media post issued by a member of the police force. The man allegedly made a demand for the transgender flag to be taken down from city property.

A police spokesperson said the accused further threatened harm to the TPS member if they did not comply.

On Friday, 28-year-old Robert Ranieri was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering death threats.

He was expected to appear in court earlier Friday morning.