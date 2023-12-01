US border officials are closing a remote Arizona crossing because of overwhelming migrant arrivals

FILE - A family of five claiming to be from Guatemala and a man stating he was from Peru, in pink shirt, walk through the desert after crossing the border wall in the Tucson Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, Aug. 29, 2023, in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument near Lukeville, Ariz. On Monday, Nov. 27, Customs and Border Protection said it was closing one of two bridges to vehicles in Eagle Pass, Texas, a town of about 30,000 people that, for a while last year, was the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. It is also reducing vehicle entries in Lukeville, a remote desert crossing that has become a major migration route in recent months. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 1, 2023 6:18 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 6:26 pm.

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — So many migrants are crossing from Mexico into the United States around remote Lukeville, Arizona that U.S. officials say they will close the port of entry there so that the operations officials who watch over vehicle and pedestrian traffic going both ways can help Border Patrol agents arrest and process the new arrivals.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that the temporary closure of the crossing will start Monday as officials grapple with changing migration routes that have overwhelmed Border Patrol agents stationed there.

The agency said it is “surging all available resources to expeditiously and safely process migrants” and will “continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation.”

The area around the desert crossing has become a major migration route in recent months, with smugglers dropping off people from countries as diverse as Senegal, India and China. Most of them are walking into the U.S. west of Lukeville through gaps in the wall, then head east toward the official border crossing to surrender to the first agents they see in hopes for a chance at asylum.

Customs and Border Protection blamed the hundreds of people arriving daily around Lukeville on “smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals.”

It was unclear how the crossing would be shut.

Although it is remote, the Lukeville border crossing is the one regularly used to travel to Puerto Peñasco, or Rocky Point, a resort in the Mexican state of Sonora on the Sea of Cortez. An average of 3,140 people in vehicles and 184 pedestrians entered the U.S. daily in Lukeville during October, according to the U.S. Transportation Department’s latest figures.

Travelers will still be able to cross into or out of the United States through Nogales, Arizona, a three-hour drive to the east, or San Luis, Arizona, a two-hour drive to the west.

Customs and Border Protection earlier this week began limiting traffic at the Lukeville port. The agency on Monday also closed one of two bridges to vehicles in Eagle Pass, Texas, a town of about 30,000 people that, for a while last year, was the busiest corridor for illegal crossings.

The Associated Press


