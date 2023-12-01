Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York

One person is dead after falling from a home they were working on in East York on Friday morning.

Police say a man fell two storeys from a home near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the area of St. Clair and Victoria Park, around 9 a.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

This is a developing story. More to come.