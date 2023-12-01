breaking
Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York
Posted December 1, 2023 10:36 am.
Last Updated December 1, 2023 10:49 am.
One person is dead after falling from a home they were working on in East York on Friday morning.
Police say a man fell two storeys from a home near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the area of St. Clair and Victoria Park, around 9 a.m.
Paramedics tell CityNews the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.
This is a developing story. More to come.