Worker dead after falling two storeys from home in East York

Yellow police tape
Yellow police tape is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Graeme Roy

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 1, 2023 10:36 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2023 10:49 am.

One person is dead after falling from a home they were working on in East York on Friday morning.

Police say a man fell two storeys from a home near Yardley and Glenburn avenues, in the area of St. Clair and Victoria Park, around 9 a.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa

When Olivia Chow was running for mayor, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a Chow victory would be an “unmitigated disaster”. Almost six months later, he was on stage with her, thanking her for working...

5h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken: OPP

A suspect is in custody after they allegedly fired at responding officers while barricaded in a home near Ohsweken, Ont. on Friday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police responded...

updated

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party
Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party

Santa Claus is making his rounds this weekend as the parades continue to spread Christmas cheer, and it's the last chance to pick up a unique gift for friends and family. If you are heading to the Raptors...

21h ago

Sentencing hearing for Nathaniel Veltman scheduled for January
Sentencing hearing for Nathaniel Veltman scheduled for January

A sentencing hearing for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. and injured another has been set for January. Prosecutors and defence lawyers are scheduled to make their submissions...

11m ago

