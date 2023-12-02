1 dead, 1 critical after car ends up in Lake Ontario

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a vehicle ended up in the water in the Port Lands.

Police say they were called to Polson Street just off Cherry Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found a car with two people in the water.

One person was later pronounced dead at the scene while paramedics say a second man was taken to a nearby trauma centre with critical injuries. Both men are believed to be in their late 20s – early 30s.

There is no word yet on what may have led up to the car ending up in the water.