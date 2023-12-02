At least 12 people are missing after heavy rain triggers a landslide and flash floods in Indonesia

Posted December 2, 2023 1:41 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2023 1:42 am.

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Torrential rain triggered flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, leaving at least 12 people missing, officials said Saturday.

Tons of mud, rocks and trees rolled down from a mountain late Friday, reaching a river that burst its banks and tore through mountainside villages, said Budiono, who heads the local search and rescue agency.

Worst hit was Simangulampe, a village near the popular Lake Toba in North Sumatra province, where several people buried under tons of mud and houses were damaged, said Budiono, who goes by a single name like many Indonesians.

He said relief efforts were hampered by blocked roads covered with thick mud, debris and giant rocks, and rescuers were still searching for the 12 missing people Saturday.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said a villager was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after the landslide hit his house. He said at least 12 houses, a church, a school and a hotel were damaged by the disaster, forcing about 50 families in the village to flee to a temporary government shelter.

Photos released by the agency showed damaged homes, along with a church, a school and a hotel covered by tons of rocks.

Authorities were still collecting information about damage and possible casualties, Muhari said.

Seasonal rain from about October to March frequently causes flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

The 1,145-square-kilometer (440-square-mile) Lake Toba, formed out of an ancient super volcano, is a popular sightseeing destination on the island of Sumatra and one of 10 stunning natural attractions in Indonesia that the government aims to develop as magnets for international tourists.

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

8h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

8h ago

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

9h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

10h ago

