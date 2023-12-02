Bolivia’s Indigenous women climbers fear for their future as the Andean glaciers melt

Cholita climbers Suibel Gonzales, left, and her mother Lidia Huayllas descend the Huayna Potosi mountain, near El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. In 2015, Huayllas conquered the peak with the group of Cholitas climbers, Aymara women who started out as cooks and who for eight years have dedicated themselves to climbing mountains with their typical clothing of colorful skirts and blankets, as guides for tourists who want to cross off having climbed a glacier from their list of achievements. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Paola Flores, The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2023 12:03 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2023 12:12 am.

EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — When they first started climbing the Andes peaks, they could hear the ice crunching under their crampons. These days, it’s the sound of melted water running beneath their feet that they mostly listen to as they make their ascents.

Dressed in colorful, multilayered skirts, a group of 20 Indigenous Bolivian women — known as the Cholita climbers — have been climbing the mountain range for the past eight years, working as tourist guides. But as the glaciers in the South American country retreat as a result of climate change, they worry about the future of their jobs.

The Aymara women remember a time when practically every spot on the glaciers was covered in snow, but now there are parts with nothing but rocks.

“There used to be a white blanket and now there is only rock,” said Lidia Huayllas, one of the climbers. “The thaw is very noticeable.”

Huayllas said she has seen the snow-capped Huayna Potosí mountain, a 6,000-meter (19,600-feet) peak near the Bolivian city of El Alto, shrink little by little in the past two decades.

“We used to walk normally; now, there are rocks and water overflowing,” said the 57-year-old woman as she jumped from stone to stone to avoid getting her skirt and feet wet.

Edson Ramírez, a glaciologist from the Pierre and Marie Curie University in France, estimates that in the last 30 years, Bolivian glaciers have lost 40% of their thickness due to climate change. In the lower parts of the mountain, he says, the ice has basically vanished.

“We already lost Chacaltaya,” said Ramírez, referring to a 5,400-meter (17,700-feet) mountain that used to be a popular ski resort and now has no ice left.

With no ice left in the lower parts of the mountain range, the Cholita climbers need to go further up to find it. This has reduced the number of tourists seeking their services as guides.

Huayllas would not say how much she makes as a tour guide, but she said a Cholita climber currently makes about $30 per tour. That is less than the $50 per tour they used to make.

In 2022, during the September-December climbing season, the Cholitas did 30 tours, Huayllas said. This year, through early November, they had barely done 16.

The situation has gotten so critical, the 20 women have looked for other jobs to make ends meet. Some of the Cholitas have started making and selling blankets and coats with alpaca wool from the Andes, Huayllas said.

“If this continues, we’re going to have to work in commerce or do something else for a living,” said Huayllas, although she quickly dismissed her own pessimistic thought, somehow hoping for a change: “No. This is our source of work.”

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Paola Flores, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

6h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

6h ago

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

7h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

9h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals set to pick new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberals will choose a new leader on Saturday that they hope will bring the party into the future. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been tagged as the frontrunner in the field of four...

6h ago

'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall
'Disturbing video': Witnesses describe unsettling scene after woman assaulted at Brampton mall

A video showing a woman violently assaulted inside a Brampton mall has generated significant attention as investigators continue to search for the suspect involved in the altercation. Peel Regional...

6h ago

Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police
Kangaroo seen running in Oshawa got loose while being transported to Quebec: police

If you saw a kangaroo running in Oshawa on Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you. Durham Regional Police have now provided an explanation for the bizarre site which was captured on video. "What I...

7h ago

Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday
Fines for illegally parking in Toronto jump 150% starting Friday

If you plan to illegally park on city and private property, be prepared to pay more should you get caught. Starting Friday, drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property will get...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.

6h ago

2:43
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story

A Ontario manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open. Pat Taney reports.

12h ago

2:39
9-8-8 youth mental health hotline launches in Canada
9-8-8 youth mental health hotline launches in Canada

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health are teaming up with Kids help Phone and the the federal government to launch a nationwide help line for youth struggling with mental health. Faiza Amin has the details.
2:37
Pickleball champs share game winning advice
Pickleball champs share game winning advice

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with the founder of the Ontario Pickleball Academy about the sport and gets tips for viewers on how to take their games to the next level.

2:34
Eglinton crosstown completion date still under wraps
Eglinton crosstown completion date still under wraps

Metrolinx's CEO isn't giving any hints on when the long-delayed Eglinton crosstown LRT will open. Richard Southern looks at why the secrecy, what's left on the to-do list, and when the public will get a peek on how it's coming along.
More Videos