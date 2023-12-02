Chad Allan, founding member of Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies

BURNABY, B.C. — Celebrated musician Chad Allan, a founding member of legendary Canadian rock bands the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died.

He was 80.

Jamie Anstey, vice president of Regenerator Records which reissued a number of his early albums and recordings, says Allan died Tuesday but his family asked friends to delay announcing the news to give them time to grieve privately.

Allan had suffered a number of strokes since 2017 and had spent time in hospitals and a care home near his home in Burnaby, B.C.

Born Allan Kowbel on March 29, 1943, he adopted the stage name Chad Allan over frustrations with friends calling him “cow bell” and formed his first band while attending high school in Winnipeg.

The band took on several name changes, including Chad Allan and the Reflections and Chad Allan and the Expressions, before adopting the Guess Who.

Burton Cummings joined the group in 1965 and Allan left the band shortly thereafter over concerns that his exuberant live performances had blown out his voice.

He is survived by his wife Christine, who he married in 1999.

The Canadian Press