Father, 13-year-old son victims in Richmond, B.C. double homicide, investigators say

A 13-year-old boy and his father were the victims in a double homicide in the suburban Vancouver city of Richmond, says the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2023 5:11 pm.

RICHMOND, B.C. — British Columbia’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a 13-year-old boy and his father were the victims in a double homicide in the suburban Vancouver city of Richmond. 

IHIT issued a statement Saturday saying the boy and his 46-year-old father were killed at their home on Thursday.

It says the investigation is still in the early stages, but initial evidence suggests it was a targeted incident and police are still working to determine a motive.

Richmond RCMP were called to a house on Goldsmith Road in the area of the Rocky View Playground and the London Sports Fields around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after two people were found dead in a home.

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the Rocky View Playground or the adjoining pathways on the night of November 30 to contact the investigation team.

RCMP say officers were called to the home after receiving a report of a “suspicious circumstance.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press

