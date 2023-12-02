Fire crews battling two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in midtown

Toronto Fire truck
A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted December 2, 2023 7:44 am.

No injuries have been reported at a two-alarm house fire in midtown.

Fire crews were met with heavy smoke and flames from a three-storey home on St. Clair Avenue West, just west of Avenue Road, when they arrived just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say an offensive attack was initiated and a primary search of the residence was carried out but they found no one at the home. Crews have since switched to a defensive mode to try and bring the blaze under control.

Paramedics are on the scene but say they have not transported anybody to hospital at this point.

