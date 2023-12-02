Florida’s Republican chair has denied a woman’s rape allegation in a case roiling state politics

By Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2023 7:31 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2023 7:42 pm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The head of the Florida Republican Party, whose wife is a founder of one of the nation’s most prominent conservative groups, has been accused of rape, leading Gov. Ron DeSantis to call for his resignation, roiling the state’s conservative politics and creating accusations of hypocrisy from Democrats and LBGTQ+ activists.

Police search warrant affidavits obtained by Florida news organizations show that a woman who had been friends with Christian Ziegler for 20 years has accused him of raping her in her apartment two months ago. Ziegler, a longtime party activist who took over the state Republican Party in February, denied the allegations in an interview with police, saying the sex was consensual.

No criminal charges have been filed against Ziegler, 40, but the Sarasota Police investigation remains open. The accuser’s name has not been released, and The Associated Press doesn’t identify the possible victims of sexual assault without their permission.

“We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated,” his attorney, Derek Byrd, said in a statement.

His wife, Bridget Ziegler, told detectives that the three had engaged in sex once more than a year ago. She is a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, a group that along with the Florida GOP and DeSantis has pushed against LBGTQ+ causes and their supporters.

Bridget Ziegler is also an elected member of the Sarasota County school board and was appointed by DeSantis to the board that now oversees Walt Disney World’s land development. DeSantis pushed through legislation last year disbanding a Disney-controlled board after the company opposed his bill that limits sex education in schools.

DeSantis said on Thursday that Christian Ziegler should resign, noting that while he is innocent until proven guilty, his presence would be a distraction and that “the mission (of electing Republicans) is more important.” DeSantis is seeking the party’s presidential nomination, but trails former President Donald Trump in the polls.

Moms for Liberty posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday that it supports Bridget Ziegler and “every other badass woman fighting for kids & America.” Ziegler was one of the group’s three founders in early 2021.

Originally started in Florida, the group has since expanded nationwide and has had some success running social conservatives for school board seats.

Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, said in a statement that Christian Ziegler should resign and then took a shot at both Christian and Bridget Ziegler, saying “the level of hypocrisy in this situation is stunning.”

“What happens behind closed doors is Christian and Bridget’s personal business. That being said, I do find it interesting that two people who are so obsessed with banning books about gay penguins might be engaged in a non-traditional sexual relationship,” Fried said.

She was referring to the children’s book “And Tango Makes Three” about two male penguins who raise a chick together. Based on a true story, the book is often a target of Moms for Liberty members and other conservatives who don’t think it should be included in elementary school libraries. The AP could not confirm that the Zieglers have personally opposed the book.

Christian Ziegler did not immediately respond to a phone message left Saturday seeking comment. No telephone number for Bridget Ziegler was available, and an email sent Saturday seeking comment through Moms for Liberty wasn’t immediately returned.

The search warrant affidavits were obtained by the Florida Center for Government Accountability, an investigative news organization. It shared them with several other news outlets that have posted them online. The AP has not been able to obtain its own copies. The warrants allowed police to seize Christian Ziegler’s cellphone and obtain his online communications.

In the affidavits filed last month, Sarasota Police Detective Angela Cox said investigators were seeking emails, photos, videos, contacts and other information from Christian Ziegler’s cellphone and Google account as part of their investigation into the woman’s accusation.

The woman told detectives that she and Christian Ziegler have known each other for more than 20 years. She said that on Oct. 2, she agreed to have sex with Ziegler and his wife but backed out after Christian Ziegler told her that his wife “couldn’t make it.”

The woman said that a while later, she left her apartment to walk her dog only to find Ziegler standing in the hallway. She says he pushed her inside and raped her, according to the affidavits. Investigators say the apartment complex’s security video shows Ziegler entering the building and leaving.

The woman’s sister told Cox that the woman called her and told her she was raped. The woman reported the rape two days later.

In late October, after Ziegler tried to contact the woman, police had her exchange monitored phone and text message conversations with him. According to the affidavits, he insisted that they are friends and at one point suggested that they meet in person.

“Hell no, not after what you did to me. Do you understand I am terrified of you?” she wrote to him.

He replied that he had to go.

In a phone call, the woman told Ziegler that he had sexually assaulted her.

“Those are big words, please don’t, no I didn’t,” he replied. “You invited me in.”

He offered her “financial help” before becoming suspicious that their calls were being recorded.

In a Nov. 2 interview with detectives with his attorney present, Ziegler said the sex was consensual and that he had recorded it. He said he then deleted the video, but after the accusation he recovered it and uploaded it to Google.

Detectives seized Christian Ziegler’s phone on Nov. 2 and accessed his Google account two weeks ago, the affidavits say.

None of what they have found has been made public.

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie elected new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party
Bonnie Crombie elected new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party

Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier...

33m ago

1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill
1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill

A man is dead after a two-alarm blaze engulfed a vacant home in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the three-storey home on St. Clair Avenue...

7h ago

Mississauga man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Mississauga man arrested in human trafficking investigation

Investigators from Peel police's Vice and Human Trafficking Unit have arrested and charged a man in relation to a sex trafficking investigation involving two women.  It is alleged that the man forcibly...

2h ago

1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario
1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario

One man is dead after a vehicle ended up in the water in the Port Lands early Saturday. Police say around 3:30 a.m. a car with two people in it was going southbound on Cherry Street at a high rate of...

6h ago

Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie elected new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party
Bonnie Crombie elected new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party

Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier...

33m ago

1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill
1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill

A man is dead after a two-alarm blaze engulfed a vacant home in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the three-storey home on St. Clair Avenue...

7h ago

Mississauga man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Mississauga man arrested in human trafficking investigation

Investigators from Peel police's Vice and Human Trafficking Unit have arrested and charged a man in relation to a sex trafficking investigation involving two women.  It is alleged that the man forcibly...

2h ago

1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario
1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario

One man is dead after a vehicle ended up in the water in the Port Lands early Saturday. Police say around 3:30 a.m. a car with two people in it was going southbound on Cherry Street at a high rate of...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.
2:34
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian company's story

A Ontario Manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open.
2:49
Eliminating HIV/AIDS in Canada
Eliminating HIV/AIDS in Canada

It’s World Aids Day. Stella Acquisto talks to community groups about how they hope to put an end to AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

2:04
Canadian jobless rate rises to 5.8 per cent in November: StatCan
Canadian jobless rate rises to 5.8 per cent in November: StatCan

New numbers from Statistics Canada shows the country has added more jobs, but the unemployment rate is still on the rise. As Kris McCusker explains, the data seems to fit with GDP numbers released this week.

3:40
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberal party will be announcing its new leader on Saturday. Richard Southern reports on the race, and new polling data which suggests a potential shakeup on the horizon at Queen's Park.

More Videos