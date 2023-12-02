Italy reportedly refused Munich museum’s request to return ancient Roman statue bought by Hitler

By The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2023 1:35 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2023 1:42 pm.

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s culture minister is reportedly refusing a request by the German State Antiquities Collection in Munich to return an ancient Roman statue that embodied Hitler’s Aryan aesthetic, calling it a national treasure.

The Discobolus Palombara is a 2nd Century Roman copy of a long-lost Greek bronze original. Hitler had bought the Roman copy from its private Italian owner in 1938 under pressure from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and against the wishes of the education minister and cultural officials. The statue, unearthed at a Roman villa in 1781, was returned to Italy in 1948 as part of works illegally obtained by the Nazis.

The dispute arose when the director of the National Roman Museum requested the statue’s 17th Century marble base be returned from the Antikensammlungen state antiquities collection. The German museum instead asked for the return of the Discobolus Palombara, saying it had been illegally transported to Italy in 1948, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported Friday.

Italy’s culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, expressed doubts that the German culture minister, Claudia Roth, was aware of the Bavarian request.

“Over my dead body. The work absolutely must remain in Italy because it is a national treasure,’’ Sangiuliano was quoted by Corriere as saying, adding that he hoped that the base would be returned.

The culture ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Second ballot needed to determine new Ontario Liberal Party leader
Second ballot needed to determine new Ontario Liberal Party leader

There was no clear winner after first ballot results were announced Saturday afternoon at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention. Bonnie Crombie fell just shy of a first-ballot victory, securing...

10m ago

1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill
1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill

A man is dead after a two-alarm blaze engulfed a vacant home in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the three-storey home on St. Clair Avenue...

1h ago

1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario
1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario

One man is dead after a vehicle ended up in the water in the Port Lands early Saturday. Police say around 3:30 a.m. a car with two people in it was going southbound on Cherry Street at a high rate of...

10m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after North York stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after North York stabbing

A man is fighting for his life following an early morning stabbing in North York. Police were called to the area of Upper Canada Drive and Lord Seaton Road just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When they...

7h ago

Top Stories

Second ballot needed to determine new Ontario Liberal Party leader
Second ballot needed to determine new Ontario Liberal Party leader

There was no clear winner after first ballot results were announced Saturday afternoon at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention. Bonnie Crombie fell just shy of a first-ballot victory, securing...

10m ago

1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill
1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill

A man is dead after a two-alarm blaze engulfed a vacant home in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the three-storey home on St. Clair Avenue...

1h ago

1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario
1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario

One man is dead after a vehicle ended up in the water in the Port Lands early Saturday. Police say around 3:30 a.m. a car with two people in it was going southbound on Cherry Street at a high rate of...

10m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after North York stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after North York stabbing

A man is fighting for his life following an early morning stabbing in North York. Police were called to the area of Upper Canada Drive and Lord Seaton Road just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When they...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched repeatedly in a Brampton mall

The vicious assault of a woman that happened in a Brampton mall was caught on camera and now police are appealing for help locating the suspect. Shauna Hunt with latest on the investigation and the events leading up to the attack.

20h ago

3:40
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday
Ontario Liberals name new leader on Saturday

The Ontario Liberal party will be announcing its new leader on Saturday. Richard Southern reports on the race, and new polling data which suggests a potential shakeup on the horizon at Queen's Park.

2:43
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story
Changing to Survive: One Canadian Company's Story

A Ontario manufacturing company once slated to close, changes their game plan in order to stay open. Pat Taney reports.

2:10
Former TDSB school trustee wins Scarborough Southwest byelection
Former TDSB school trustee wins Scarborough Southwest byelection

A new councillor has been elected to represent Scarborough Southwest at Toronto City Hall. Melissa Nakhavoly breaks down the numbers as well as what mattered most to voters.
1:17
Commercial General Liability Insurance: What is it and why do I need it?
Commercial General Liability Insurance: What is it and why do I need it?

CityNews' Richard Southern sits down with Tony Menon, Senior VP at TD Insurance to discuss what kind of general liability insurance is right for you.
More Videos