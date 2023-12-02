Kiss say farewell to live touring, become first US band to go virtual and become digital avatars

Paul Stanley of KISS performs during the final night of the "Kiss Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ©2023 Evan Agostini

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2023 11:01 pm.

On Saturday night, Kiss closed out the final performance of their “The End of the Road” farewell tour at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden.

But as dedicated fans surely know — they were never going to call it quits. Not really.

During their encore, the band’s current lineup — founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer — left the stage to reveal digital avatars of themselves. After the transformation, the virtual Kiss launched into a performance of “God Gave Rock and Roll to You.”

The cutting-edge technology was used to tease a new chapter of the rock band: after 50 years of Kiss, the band is now interested in a kind of digital immortality.

The avatars were created by George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, in partnership with Pophouse Entertainment Group, the latter of which was co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus. The two companies recently teamed up for the “ABBA Voyage” show in London, in which fans could attend a full concert by the Swedish band — as performed by their digital avatars.

Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment, says this new technology allows Kiss to continue their legacy for “eternity.” He says the band wasn’t on stage during virtual performance because “that’s the key thing,” of the future-seeking technology. “Kiss could have a concert in three cities in the same night across three different continents. That’s what you could do with this.”

In order to create their digital avatars, who are depicted as a kind of superhero version of the band, Kiss performed in motion capture suits.

Experimentation with this kind of technology has become increasingly common in certain sections of the music industry. In October K-pop star Mark Tuan partnered with Soul Machines to create an autonomously automated “digital twin” called “Digital Mark.” In doing so, Tuan became the first celebrity to attach their likeness to OpenAI’s GPT integration, artificial intelligence technology that allows fans to engage in one-on-one conversations with Tuan’s avatar.

Aespa, the K-pop girl group, frequently perform alongside their digital avatars — the quartet is meant to be viewed as an octet with digital twins. Another girl group, Eternity, is made up entirely of virtual characters — no humans necessary.

“What we’ve accomplished has been amazing, but it’s not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are,” Kiss frontman Paul Stanley said in a roundtable interview. “It’s exciting for us to go the next step and see Kiss immortalized.”

“We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we’ve never dreamed of before,” Kiss bassist Gene Simmons added. “The technology is going to make Paul jump higher than he’s ever done before.”

And for those who couldn’t make the Madison Square Garden show — stay tuned, because a Kiss avatar concert may very well be on the way.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Bonnie Crombie elected new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party
Bonnie Crombie elected new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party

Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier...

3h ago

1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill
1 dead after two-alarm blaze at three-storey home in Forest Hill

A man is dead after a two-alarm blaze engulfed a vacant home in Forest Hill early Saturday morning. Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the three-storey home on St. Clair Avenue...

10h ago

Mississauga man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Mississauga man arrested in human trafficking investigation

Investigators from Peel police's Vice and Human Trafficking Unit have arrested and charged a man in relation to a sex trafficking investigation involving two women.  It is alleged that the man forcibly...

5h ago

1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario
1 dead after car ends up in Lake Ontario

One man is dead after a vehicle ended up in the water in the Port Lands early Saturday. Police say around 3:30 a.m. a car with two people in it was going southbound on Cherry Street at a high rate of...

9h ago

