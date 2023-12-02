North York resident struck by 2 vehicles in Niagara Falls

A 31-year-old male from North York is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by two different vehicles in Niagara Falls on Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:30am, Niagara police officers attended the area of Lundy’s Lane and Garner Road, in the city of Niagara Falls, to assist an ambulance call.

An investigation revealed that a 2023 Black Kia being driven by a 26-year-old male was travelling westbound on Lundy’s Lane when the male from North York was crossing the street on foot.

The pedestrian was struck by the Kia, then proceeded to be struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, being driven by a 21-year-old male, who was also travelling westbound on Lundy’s Lane.

Niagara paramedics were on scene prior to police arrival and transported the male to a local hospital, who was then transported to an out of region hospital by ORNGE with life-threatening-injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the cause of the collision remain under investigation.